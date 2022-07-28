Spotify has discontinued Car Thing

It functions as a dashboard for controlling and accessing Spotify while driving.

Spotify Car Thing is a device that you can attach to your vehicle. It serves as a dashboard for controlling and accessing your Spotify playback while driving. Consider it similar to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, but only for the music streaming service behind it. It has a touch screen, Hey Spotify voice control, physical preset buttons, a dial, and other features. It’s intended to help you control Spotify while driving. If you live in the United States and like this thing, this is your last chance to get one. The company has announced that it will discontinue this product, and the remaining units are currently on the market.

“The goal of Spotify’s Car Thing exploration was to better understand in-car listening, and bring audio to a wider range of users and vehicles. Based on several factors, including product demand and supply chain issues, we have decided to stop further production of Car Thing units. Existing devices will perform as intended. This initiative has unlocked helpful learnings, and we remain focused on the car as an important place for audio.”

