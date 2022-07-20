Spotify users are upset over translated chines song and album titles

Users can’t find Chinese music on the streaming service.

Spotify automatically translates Chinese song titles to English, upsetting users.

Spotify is reverting translated titles to their original language.

People who use Spotify are upset that track titles written in Chinese are automatically translated into English.

On Spotify’s community forum, a Singaporean user named “cdiony” brought up the issue with the title “Chinese song titles suddenly translated to English??”. The user said that because of its automatic translation, “most of the song titles are not recognizable.” He or she had been a Spotify premium user for a long time, but this problem was a “deal breaker” for them.

In the thread, other Spotify users rallied around ‘cdiony’s’ complaints. “Melbourne,” another user, wrote, “This is awful, and I would unsubscribe. It makes it impossible to look for Chinese music.”

“burningred” said in a comment that the name of one of their favourite albums was automatically changed to Pinyin, which is a romanized way to write Chinese. They said it was “extremely inconvenient and impossible to read.” “burningred” also said that they had talked to Spotify’s support staff and that “apparently it’s a new feature they’re testing.”

On July 19, a moderator of Spotify’s community thread named “Vasil” posted: “Hey, everyone! In response to the recent test of how multilingual data is used, we are working to change the translated titles back to their original language. Soon, the change should show up. If you’re still having trouble, clear your cache. Thanks and good luck!”

Five hours later, a community manager named “Loneliest Cabin” said, “It could take up to 24 hours for the changes to show up in all languages.” By now, on July 20, everyone should have seen it.”

