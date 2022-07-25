Swytch’s lightweight e-bike conversion kit: All you need to know.

UK-based business Swytch showcased its most recent e-Bike Conversion Kit at Eurobike 2022.

Lithium-ion Power Pack can assist you for up to 50 km (31 miles) on a single charge.

The product is available for shipping to the EU, UK, Australia, Canada, and the US.

It is the smallest and lightest e-Bike conversion kit currently on the market, claims the company. Just a handful of the various vehicles that the device is compatible with include hybrid, road, and mountain bikes.

The Swytch Universal e-Bike Conversion Kit allows you to convert any bicycle, even ones with disc brakes, into a pedelec.

The motor’s top speed ranges from 25 kph (about 16 mph) to 32 kph (around 20 mph), and its maximum torque is 40 Nm, depending on the legislation in your country.

The lithium-ion Power Pack can assist you for up to 50 km (31 miles) on a single charge. It is available in ECO and PRO versions. In around two hours, the replaceable battery could be fully charged.

The motor wheel weighs 1.5 kg, while the Power Pack weighs 2 kg (4.4 lbs) (3.3 lbs). A similar kit is also available for Brompton bicycles.

The cheap Swytch e-Bike Conversion Kits are currently sold out, but if you wait to join the Swytch mailing list, you can pre-order during the following launch window and save 50%.

However, you can purchase the kit for the real cost if you get in touch with the brand directly. The product is available for shipping to the EU, the UK, Australia, Canada, and the US.

