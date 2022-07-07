TCL debuts on AT&T and Cricket with 30 Z

The front is a 6.08-inch HD+ screen and the back is textured plastic.

AT&T and Cricket will be able to sell the TCL 30 Z.

TCL has historically produced low to mid-range handsets in the United States.

There are two colours available for the TCL 30 Z: Elegant Black and Slate Gray. The phone has a 3GB RAM and a MediaTek Helio A22 processor. It also has 32GB of storage built in, and you can add up to 512GB more with a microSD card. The design is quite simple. The front is a 6.08-inch HD+ screen, and the back is textured plastic. The cutout for the 5MP front-facing camera is in the shape of a teardrop.

TCL is also promoting NXTVISION for its display, saying that it will provide “enhanced visuals” that will improve contrast, videos, pictures, and more. Plus, it will have modes that change to protect your eyes. The phone will also have an 8MP main rear camera that can record 1080p videos at 30 frames per second. If you want to know how secure this phone is, you should know that it won’t have a fingerprint reader. Instead, it will use facial recognition. Face masks have become very popular in the past few years, so this is a pretty bold move by TCL.

Thanks to Android 12, the phone will be able to use all of the great features that Google’s software has to offer. The device’s 3,000mAh battery will be charged by micro-USB, and it will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack. AT&T and Cricket will be able to sell the TCL 30 Z. AT&T doesn’t have a price yet, but it should cost less than $100 when it comes out. The phone costs $49.99 on Cricket.

