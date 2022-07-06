Tecno Camon 19 Price in Pakistan & Features – 6 July 2022

Tecno launched the Camon 19 series smartphones in the global market. The series consists of the Camon 19, the Camon 19 Neo, and the Camon 19 Pro. The brand has now teased the device for an upcoming Pakistan launch.

Tecno Camon 19 Price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999.

Tecno Camon 19 Specifications:

BODY Dimensions 166.6 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm (6.56 x 2.93 x 0.33 in) Weight – SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) DISPLAY Type IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches, 109.8 cm2 (~88.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels (~395 ppi density) PLATFORM OS Android 12, HIOS 8.6 Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 MEMORY Card slot Unspecified Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM MAIN CAMERA Triple 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, 0.8µm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

QVGA Features Quad-LED flash, panorama, HDR Video [email protected] SELFIE CAMERA Single 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Video [email protected] SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes COMMS WLAN Yes Bluetooth Yes GPS Yes, with A-GPS NFC Yes Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 18W MISC Colors Eco Black, Sea Salt White, Digital Green