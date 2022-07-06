Tecno Camon 19 Price in Pakistan & Features – 6 July 2022

Advertisement
Tecno launched the Camon 19 series smartphones in the global market. The series consists of the Camon 19, the Camon 19 Neo, and the Camon 19 Pro. The brand has now teased the device for an upcoming Pakistan launch.
Tecno Camon 19 Price in Pakistan
Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999.
Tecno Camon 19 Specifications:
|BODY
|Dimensions
|166.6 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm (6.56 x 2.93 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|–
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches, 109.8 cm2 (~88.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels (~395 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12, HIOS 8.6
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|Unspecified
|Internal
|128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, 0.8µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
QVGA
|Features
|Quad-LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|[email protected]
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
|Video
|[email protected]
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 18W
|MISC
|Colors
|Eco Black, Sea Salt White, Digital Green
