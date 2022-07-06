Advertisement
Tecno Camon 19 Price in Pakistan & Features – 6 July 2022

Tecno Camon 19 Price in Pakistan & Features – 6 July 2022

Tecno Camon 19 Price in Pakistan & Features – 6 July 2022
Tecno launched the Camon 19 series smartphones in the global market. The series consists of the Camon 19, the Camon 19 Neo, and the Camon 19 Pro. The brand has now teased the device for an upcoming Pakistan launch.

Tecno Camon 19 Price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999.

Tecno Camon 19 Specifications:

BODYDimensions166.6 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm (6.56 x 2.93 x 0.33 in)
Weight
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAYTypeIPS LCD
Size6.8 inches, 109.8 cm2 (~88.6% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2460 pixels (~395 ppi density)
PLATFORMOSAndroid 12, HIOS 8.6
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
MEMORYCard slotUnspecified
Internal128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
MAIN CAMERATriple64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, 0.8µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
QVGA
FeaturesQuad-LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video[email protected]
SELFIE CAMERASingle16 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Video[email protected]
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
COMMSWLANYes
BluetoothYes
GPSYes, with A-GPS
NFCYes
RadioFM radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
BATTERYTypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 18W
MISCColorsEco Black, Sea Salt White, Digital Green
