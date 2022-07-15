Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & Specs

The most recent smartphones from Tecno are the Tecno Camon 19 and Tecno Camon 19 Neo. Except for their cameras, these two phones have essentially identical important features.

The front and back designs of both are identical. The rear panels of these phones have a distinctive design that will set them apart from other phones in this price range.

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan is expected to be PKR 39,999.

Specification

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE

LAUNCH Announced 2022, June 15 Status Available. Released 2022, July 13

BODY Dimensions 166.6 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm (6.56 x 2.93 x 0.33 in) Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches, 109.8 cm2 (~88.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels (~395 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 12, HIOS 8.6 Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2

MEMORY Card slot Unspecified Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

MAIN CAMERA Triple 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, 0.8µm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

QVGA Features Quad-LED flash, panorama, HDR Video [email protected]

SELFIE CAMERA Single 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Video [email protected]

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN Yes Bluetooth Yes GPS Yes, with A-GPS NFC Yes Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 18W

MISC Colors Eco Black, Sea Salt White, Digital Green