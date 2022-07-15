Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & Specs

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & Specs

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & Specs

Advertisement

The most recent smartphones from Tecno are the Tecno Camon 19 and Tecno Camon 19 Neo. Except for their cameras, these two phones have essentially identical important features.

The front and back designs of both are identical. The rear panels of these phones have a distinctive design that will set them apart from other phones in this price range.

Also Read

Netflix & Microsoft will provide ad-supported memberships
Netflix & Microsoft will provide ad-supported memberships

Netflix's has confirmed that Microsoft will be its "global advertising technology and...

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan is expected to be PKR 39,999.

Advertisement

Specification

NETWORKTechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE

 

LAUNCHAnnounced2022, June 15
StatusAvailable. Released 2022, July 13

 

BODYDimensions166.6 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm (6.56 x 2.93 x 0.33 in)
Weight198 g (6.98 oz)
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

 

DISPLAYTypeIPS LCD
Size6.8 inches, 109.8 cm2 (~88.6% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2460 pixels (~395 ppi density)

 

PLATFORMOSAndroid 12, HIOS 8.6
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G52 MC2

 

MEMORYCard slotUnspecified
Internal128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

 

MAIN CAMERATriple64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, 0.8µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
QVGA
FeaturesQuad-LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video[email protected]
Advertisement

 

SELFIE CAMERASingle16 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Video[email protected]

 

SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes

 

COMMSWLANYes
BluetoothYes
GPSYes, with A-GPS
NFCYes
RadioFM radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

 

FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
Advertisement

 

BATTERYTypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 18W

 

MISCColorsEco Black, Sea Salt White, Digital Green

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Apple temporarily halted development of its own Wi-Fi chip
Apple temporarily halted development of its own Wi-Fi chip
NASA predicts small asteroid will pass close to Earth
NASA predicts small asteroid will pass close to Earth
OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specs
LG X power price in Pakistan & features
LG X power price in Pakistan & features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story