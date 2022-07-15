Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & Specs

Netflix & Microsoft will provide ad-supported memberships
The most recent smartphones from Tecno are the Tecno Camon 19 and Tecno Camon 19 Neo. Except for their cameras, these two phones have essentially identical important features.
The front and back designs of both are identical. The rear panels of these phones have a distinctive design that will set them apart from other phones in this price range.
Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan is expected to be PKR 39,999.
Specification
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|2022, June 15
|Status
|Available. Released 2022, July 13
|BODY
|Dimensions
|166.6 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm (6.56 x 2.93 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|198 g (6.98 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches, 109.8 cm2 (~88.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels (~395 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12, HIOS 8.6
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|Unspecified
|Internal
|128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, 0.8µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
QVGA
|Features
|Quad-LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|[email protected]
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
|Video
|[email protected]
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 18W
|MISC
|Colors
|Eco Black, Sea Salt White, Digital Green
