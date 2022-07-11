Tecno Pop 5 Pro specs & price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 19 Neo mobile specification & price in Pakistan
Tecno Camon 19 Neo is available in the market with reasonable price....
Tecno is developing a Pop 5 Pro. This year, a smartphone maker will release a new Pop-series entry-level phone. It’s called Tecno Pop 5 Pro. Mediatek will power the new smartphone. To give Tecno’s Pop 5 Pro greater power, it boasts a Quad-Core processor. The Tecno Pop 5 will include a 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, which customers will adore. This smartphone has a 720 x 1600 resolution. The Pop 5 Pro contains 3 GB of RAM, which helps the chipset function efficiently and speeds up execution.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11.0 (Go edition)
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Ice Blue, Deepsea Luster, Sky Cyan
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Quad Core
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|480 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 64GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 8 MP+ 2ndry unknown camera, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.0, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
Tecno Pop 5 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 23,999.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.