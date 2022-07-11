Tecno Pop 5 Pro specs & price in Pakistan

Tecno is developing a Pop 5 Pro. This year, a smartphone maker will release a new Pop-series entry-level phone. It’s called Tecno Pop 5 Pro. Mediatek will power the new smartphone. To give Tecno’s Pop 5 Pro greater power, it boasts a Quad-Core processor. The Tecno Pop 5 will include a 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, which customers will adore. This smartphone has a 720 x 1600 resolution. The Pop 5 Pro contains 3 GB of RAM, which helps the chipset function efficiently and speeds up execution.

Tecno Pop 5 Pro specs

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Ice Blue, Deepsea Luster, Sky Cyan Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Quad Core Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 480 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 64GB) Camera Main Dual 8 MP+ 2ndry unknown camera, Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.0, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh

Price in Pakistan

Tecno Pop 5 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 23,999.