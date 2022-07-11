Advertisement
Tecno Pop 5 Pro specs & price in Pakistan

Articles
Tecno Pop 5 Pro

Tecno is developing a Pop 5 Pro. This year, a smartphone maker will release a new Pop-series entry-level phone. It’s called Tecno Pop 5 Pro. Mediatek will power the new smartphone. To give Tecno’s Pop 5 Pro greater power, it boasts a Quad-Core processor. The Tecno Pop 5 will include a 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, which customers will adore. This smartphone has a 720 x 1600 resolution. The Pop 5 Pro contains 3 GB of RAM, which helps the chipset function efficiently and speeds up execution.

Tecno Pop 5 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsIce Blue, Deepsea Luster, Sky Cyan
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUQuad Core
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features480 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 64GB)
CameraMainDual 8 MP+ 2ndry unknown camera, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.0, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh

Price in Pakistan

Tecno Pop 5 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 23,999.

Catch all the Sci-Tech News


