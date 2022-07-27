Tecno Pop 5S price in Pakistan & specification

Tecno will soon release a new Pop 5S. Tecno launches an entry-level smartphone. Tecno Pop 5S is the newest smartphone in the company’s Pop line. Unisoc SC98632E will power the new smartphone. To offer Tecno’s Pop 5S extra power, it boasts a 1.4 GHz Octa-Core CPU. The new Tecno Pop 5S will include a 5.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, which customers will like. This phone offers 720 x 1520 full HD+ pixels. Tecno’s Pop 5S has Mali-T820 GPU. The smartphone’s 2GB of RAM will help the processor function effectively and speed up execution.

Tecno Pop 5Sprice in Pakistan

Tecno Pop 5S price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 19,999.

Tecno Pop 5S specification

Build OS Android 10.0 (Go edition) UI Hios Dimensions 148 x 72.3 x 9.9mm Weight 160 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Purple, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.4 Ghz Quad Core Chipset Unisoc SC98632E GPU Mali-T820 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5.7 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~295 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 64GB) Camera Main Dual 5 MP + AI lens, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 2 MP, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSBV2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo /video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 3020 mAh

