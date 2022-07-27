Advertisement
Tecno Pop 5S price in Pakistan & specification

Tecno Pop 5S price in Pakistan & specification

Tecno Pop 5S

Tecno Pop 5S

Tecno will soon release a new Pop 5S. Tecno launches an entry-level smartphone. Tecno Pop 5S is the newest smartphone in the company’s Pop line. Unisoc SC98632E will power the new smartphone. To offer Tecno’s Pop 5S extra power, it boasts a 1.4 GHz Octa-Core CPU. The new Tecno Pop 5S will include a 5.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, which customers will like. This phone offers 720 x 1520 full HD+ pixels. Tecno’s Pop 5S has Mali-T820 GPU. The smartphone’s 2GB of RAM will help the processor function effectively and speed up execution.

Tecno Pop 5Sprice in Pakistan

Tecno Pop 5S price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 19,999.

Tecno Pop 5S specification

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 (Go edition)
UIHios
Dimensions148 x 72.3 x 9.9mm
Weight160 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPurple, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.4 Ghz Quad Core
ChipsetUnisoc SC98632E
GPUMali-T820
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.7 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~295 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 64GB)
CameraMainDual 5 MP + AI lens, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front2 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBV2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 3020 mAh

Tecno Spark Go 2020 price in Pakistan and Specs
Tecno Spark Go 2020 price in Pakistan and Specs

The Tecno Spark Go price is Rs. 15,999 in Pakistan. Expected Price...

