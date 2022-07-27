Tecno Pop 5S price in Pakistan & specification

Tecno Spark Go 2020 price in Pakistan and Specs
The Tecno Spark Go price is Rs. 15,999 in Pakistan. Expected Price...
Tecno will soon release a new Pop 5S. Tecno launches an entry-level smartphone. Tecno Pop 5S is the newest smartphone in the company’s Pop line. Unisoc SC98632E will power the new smartphone. To offer Tecno’s Pop 5S extra power, it boasts a 1.4 GHz Octa-Core CPU. The new Tecno Pop 5S will include a 5.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, which customers will like. This phone offers 720 x 1520 full HD+ pixels. Tecno’s Pop 5S has Mali-T820 GPU. The smartphone’s 2GB of RAM will help the processor function effectively and speed up execution.
Tecno Pop 5S price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 19,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 (Go edition)
|UI
|Hios
|Dimensions
|148 x 72.3 x 9.9mm
|Weight
|160 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Purple, Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.4 Ghz Quad Core
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC98632E
|GPU
|Mali-T820
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.7 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~295 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 64GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 5 MP + AI lens, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|2 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBV2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 3020 mAh
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.