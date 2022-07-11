Tecno Pop 6 specs & price in Pakistan

Tecno will release the Pop 6 soon. Tecno is developing a new budget-friendly smartphone in its Pop-series. Tecno Pop 6 is the newbie. Mediatek Helio will power the phone. The chipset promises a budget-friendly phone with great functionality. Tecno’s Pop 6 sports a 1.3 GHz Octa-Core processor and runs Android 11. The Tecno Pop 6 will boast a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display with 720 x 1560-pixel resolution, giving consumers a large screen to enjoy. The next Tecno Pop 6 will have 3 GB RAM, which is enough to handle heavy graphics games and improve multitasking. The Tecno 6 includes 32 gigabytes of internal storage and a slot that can accommodate up to 64 gigabytes.

Tecno Pop 6 specs

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) UI Hios Dimensions 157.8 x 73.84 x 9.7mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sea Bluet, Sky Blue, Lime Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.3 Ghz Quad Core Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~282 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 64GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 5 MP + VGA, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 5 MP, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSBV2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Price in Pakistan

Tecno Pop 6 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 25,999.