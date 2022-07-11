Tecno Pop 6 specs & price in Pakistan

Tecno spark 6 Price in Pakistan & Specifications
Tecno will release the Pop 6 soon. Tecno is developing a new budget-friendly smartphone in its Pop-series. Tecno Pop 6 is the newbie. Mediatek Helio will power the phone. The chipset promises a budget-friendly phone with great functionality. Tecno’s Pop 6 sports a 1.3 GHz Octa-Core processor and runs Android 11. The Tecno Pop 6 will boast a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display with 720 x 1560-pixel resolution, giving consumers a large screen to enjoy. The next Tecno Pop 6 will have 3 GB RAM, which is enough to handle heavy graphics games and improve multitasking. The Tecno 6 includes 32 gigabytes of internal storage and a slot that can accommodate up to 64 gigabytes.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11.0 (Go edition)
|UI
|Hios
|Dimensions
|157.8 x 73.84 x 9.7mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sea Bluet, Sky Blue, Lime Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.3 Ghz Quad Core
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~282 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 64GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 5 MP + VGA, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|5 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBV2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Tecno Pop 6 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 25,999.
