Tecno Pop 6 specs & price in Pakistan

Tecno Pop 6

Tecno will release the Pop 6 soon. Tecno is developing a new budget-friendly smartphone in its Pop-series. Tecno Pop 6 is the newbie. Mediatek Helio will power the phone. The chipset promises a budget-friendly phone with great functionality. Tecno’s Pop 6 sports a 1.3 GHz Octa-Core processor and runs Android 11. The Tecno Pop 6 will boast a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display with 720 x 1560-pixel resolution, giving consumers a large screen to enjoy. The next Tecno Pop 6 will have 3 GB RAM, which is enough to handle heavy graphics games and improve multitasking. The Tecno 6 includes 32 gigabytes of internal storage and a slot that can accommodate up to 64 gigabytes.

Tecno Pop 6 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
UIHios
Dimensions157.8 x 73.84 x 9.7mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSea Bluet, Sky Blue, Lime Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.3 Ghz Quad Core
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~282 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 64GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 5 MP + VGA, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front5 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBV2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Price in Pakistan

Tecno Pop 6 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 25,999.

