Tecno spark 6 Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Tecno spark 6 Price in Pakistan
Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,599. Tecno will announce its Spark 6, which is expected to include cutting-edge technology.3
The Tecno Spark 6’s advanced processor is the G70. This is a high-end processor that will provide high-end performance. The upcoming smartphone Tecno Spark 6 will have 4 gigabytes of RAM capacity. The phone’s RAM capacity is sufficient to run everything smoothly. The Tecno Spark 6 smartphone will have 64GB of internal storage. This is sufficient storage capacity to hold a large amount of data. The handset will support 1 TB microSD cards. The Tecno 6 with 1 TB microSD card support lets the user download whatever he wants. The phone includes a quad-camera setup on the back. The Tecno Spark 6’s main sensor is 16 megapixels, and the rest of the sensors are still hidden beneath the cover. The phone’s front-facing camera will be 8 megapixels.
Tecno Spark 6 detailed specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Hios 6.0
|Dimensions
|170.8 x 77.3 x 9.2 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.8 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G70
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + QVGA, LED Flash
|Features
|Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|8 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
