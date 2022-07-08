Tecno spark 6 Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Tecno spark 6 Price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,599. Tecno will announce its Spark 6, which is expected to include cutting-edge technology.3

The Tecno Spark 6’s advanced processor is the G70. This is a high-end processor that will provide high-end performance. The upcoming smartphone Tecno Spark 6 will have 4 gigabytes of RAM capacity. The phone’s RAM capacity is sufficient to run everything smoothly. The Tecno Spark 6 smartphone will have 64GB of internal storage. This is sufficient storage capacity to hold a large amount of data. The handset will support 1 TB microSD cards. The Tecno 6 with 1 TB microSD card support lets the user download whatever he wants. The phone includes a quad-camera setup on the back. The Tecno Spark 6’s main sensor is 16 megapixels, and the rest of the sensors are still hidden beneath the cover. The phone’s front-facing camera will be 8 megapixels.

Tecno Spark 6 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Hios 6.0 Dimensions 170.8 x 77.3 x 9.2 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.8 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + QVGA, LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 8 MP, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer

