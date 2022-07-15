Advertisement
Tecno Spark 9 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Tecno Spark 9 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Tecno Spark 9 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Tecno Spark 9 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Tecno’s Spark 9 Pro and Spark 9T have already made their appearances, and we now have confirmation that Tecno will unveil a third Spark 9 gadget. The tablet will be released on Monday, July 18, disclosing some of its major specifications prior to the official announcement.

Spark 9 will have a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a waterdrop-shaped notch. The gadget will have MediaTek’s Helio G37 processor, 6GB RAM (up to 11GB virtual RAM), and 128GB storage. Tecno’s Android-12-based HiOS 8.6 will be responsible for software.

Tecno Spark 9 Price in Pakistan

The device will also get a 5,000 mAh battery and will be available in black and blue colors. Tecno Spark 9 Price in Pakistan will be expected PKR 26,999.

Tecno Spark 9 Features

Basic Info
BrandTECNO
ModelSpark 9
Released Date2022, March 10
StatusUpcoming
Network
2G BandGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
4G BandLTE Band 1: 2100, Band 2: 1900, Band 3: 1800, Band 4: 1700, Band 5: 850, Band 7: 2600, Band 8: 900, Band 12-14, 17: 700, Band 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz
DISPLAY
TypeAMOLED Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Display Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels
CAMERA
Back Camera50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, AF, LED Flash
Front Camera8 MP (Selfie Camera)
Camera FeaturesLED Flash, HDR, Panorama
BODY
Dimensions
Weight
SIMDual SIM(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
ColorPurple; other colors
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 11
CPUOcta-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 Processor
ChipsetMediaTek Helio P35
GPUPowerVR GE8320
MEMORY
Internal64 GB, 4 GB RAM, microSDXC
Card slotmicroSDXC
BATTERY
CapacityNon-Removable Li-Po 4000mAh Battery with Fast Charging
CONNECTIVITY
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
RadioFM Radio: Yes, USB: microUSB 2.0 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic
NFCNo
OTGYes
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm JackYes
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
MORE FEATURES
BrowserHTML5
SensorsFingerprint(rear-mounted), Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass
MessagingSMS, MMS, Email, IM
GamesYes, Downloadable & Built in Available
ProtectionNo
PriceExp. PKR 26,999

 

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


