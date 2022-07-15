Tecno Spark 9 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Nubia Z40S Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs
Tecno’s Spark 9 Pro and Spark 9T have already made their appearances, and we now have confirmation that Tecno will unveil a third Spark 9 gadget. The tablet will be released on Monday, July 18, disclosing some of its major specifications prior to the official announcement.
Spark 9 will have a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a waterdrop-shaped notch. The gadget will have MediaTek’s Helio G37 processor, 6GB RAM (up to 11GB virtual RAM), and 128GB storage. Tecno’s Android-12-based HiOS 8.6 will be responsible for software.
The device will also get a 5,000 mAh battery and will be available in black and blue colors. Tecno Spark 9 Price in Pakistan will be expected PKR 26,999.
|Basic Info
|Brand
|TECNO
|Model
|Spark 9
|Released Date
|2022, March 10
|Status
|Upcoming
|Network
|2G Band
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
|4G Band
|LTE Band 1: 2100, Band 2: 1900, Band 3: 1800, Band 4: 1700, Band 5: 850, Band 7: 2600, Band 8: 900, Band 12-14, 17: 700, Band 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz
|DISPLAY
|Type
|AMOLED Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Display Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels
|CAMERA
|Back Camera
|50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, AF, LED Flash
|Front Camera
|8 MP (Selfie Camera)
|Camera Features
|LED Flash, HDR, Panorama
|BODY
|Dimensions
|–
|Weight
|–
|SIM
|Dual SIM(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Color
|Purple; other colors
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 11
|CPU
|Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 Processor
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|MEMORY
|Internal
|64 GB, 4 GB RAM, microSDXC
|Card slot
|microSDXC
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|Non-Removable Li-Po 4000mAh Battery with Fast Charging
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|Radio
|FM Radio: Yes, USB: microUSB 2.0 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic
|NFC
|No
|OTG
|Yes
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm Jack
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|MORE FEATURES
|Browser
|HTML5
|Sensors
|Fingerprint(rear-mounted), Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass
|Messaging
|SMS, MMS, Email, IM
|Games
|Yes, Downloadable & Built in Available
|Protection
|No
|Price
|Exp. PKR 26,999
