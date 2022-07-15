Tecno Spark 9 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Tecno’s Spark 9 Pro and Spark 9T have already made their appearances, and we now have confirmation that Tecno will unveil a third Spark 9 gadget. The tablet will be released on Monday, July 18, disclosing some of its major specifications prior to the official announcement.

Spark 9 will have a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a waterdrop-shaped notch. The gadget will have MediaTek’s Helio G37 processor, 6GB RAM (up to 11GB virtual RAM), and 128GB storage. Tecno’s Android-12-based HiOS 8.6 will be responsible for software.

Tecno Spark 9 Price in Pakistan

The device will also get a 5,000 mAh battery and will be available in black and blue colors. Tecno Spark 9 Price in Pakistan will be expected PKR 26,999.

Tecno Spark 9 Features

Basic Info Brand TECNO Model Spark 9 Released Date 2022, March 10 Status Upcoming Network 2G Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz 4G Band LTE Band 1: 2100, Band 2: 1900, Band 3: 1800, Band 4: 1700, Band 5: 850, Band 7: 2600, Band 8: 900, Band 12-14, 17: 700, Band 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz DISPLAY Type AMOLED Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Display Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels CAMERA Back Camera 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, AF, LED Flash Front Camera 8 MP (Selfie Camera) Camera Features LED Flash, HDR, Panorama BODY Dimensions – Weight – SIM Dual SIM(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Color Purple; other colors PLATFORM OS Android 11 CPU Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 Processor Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 GPU PowerVR GE8320 MEMORY Internal 64 GB, 4 GB RAM, microSDXC Card slot microSDXC BATTERY Capacity Non-Removable Li-Po 4000mAh Battery with Fast Charging CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE Radio FM Radio: Yes, USB: microUSB 2.0 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic NFC No OTG Yes Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm Jack Yes GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS MORE FEATURES Browser HTML5 Sensors Fingerprint(rear-mounted), Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass Messaging SMS, MMS, Email, IM Games Yes, Downloadable & Built in Available Protection No Price Exp. PKR 26,999