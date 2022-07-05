Tecno Spark 9T Mobile specification & price in Pakistan

Tecno to release a low-cost device, the Tecno Spark 9T
The Tecno Spark 9T comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with HD+...
Tecno launched the Spark 9 Series, and now the Spark 9T. It has a 6.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Back camera has 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and AI Lens for photography. Spark 9T has Helio G37 SoC. The SoC had 4 GB RAM+128 GB internal storage and a macro SD card for external storage.
Tecno sparks 9t has a 5000 maH, 10W battery. A side-facing fingerprint scanner, USB-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack are also included. $211 buys a Spark 9T. This stylish handset comes in Atlantic Blue/Turquoise Cyan/Iris Purple/and Cocoa Gold.
|Released
|22 June, 2022
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Protection
|Gorilla Glass
|Colors
|Atlantic Blue/Turquoise Cyan/ Iris Purple/ and Cocoa Gold
Network
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
Display
|Display Type
|IPS
|Size
|6.6”
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Display Colors
|16 M COLOR
|Pixel Density
|393 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS
Media
|Alert Types
|RINGGING & VIBRATING
|Ring Tones
|BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|13MP+2MP+AI LENS
|Selfie Camera
|8MP
Software
|Operating System
|ANDROID 12
Hardware
|Chipset
|Helio G37
|CPU
|OCTA CORE
|RAM (Memory)
|4 GB
|Internal Storage
|128 GB
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP/ LE
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|USB
|USB Type-C 23.1, USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
Battery
|Battery Type
|Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
|Capacity
|5000 MAh
|Placement
|Non-Removable
The T Spark 9T Price is Rs 42,200 in Pakistan.
