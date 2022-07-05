Tecno Spark 9T Mobile specification & price in Pakistan

Tecno launched the Spark 9 Series, and now the Spark 9T. It has a 6.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Back camera has 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and AI Lens for photography. Spark 9T has Helio G37 SoC. The SoC had 4 GB RAM+128 GB internal storage and a macro SD card for external storage.

Tecno sparks 9t has a 5000 maH, 10W battery. A side-facing fingerprint scanner, USB-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack are also included. $211 buys a Spark 9T. This stylish handset comes in Atlantic Blue/Turquoise Cyan/Iris Purple/and Cocoa Gold.

General

Released 22 June, 2022 Status Coming Soon

Design

Protection Gorilla Glass Colors Atlantic Blue/Turquoise Cyan/ Iris Purple/ and Cocoa Gold

Network

Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE Display

Display Type IPS Size 6.6” Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Display Colors 16 M COLOR Pixel Density 393 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS Media

Alert Types RINGGING & VIBRATING Ring Tones BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES Camera

Primary 13MP+2MP+AI LENS Selfie Camera 8MP Software

Operating System ANDROID 12 Hardware

Chipset Helio G37 CPU OCTA CORE RAM (Memory) 4 GB Internal Storage 128 GB Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP/ LE Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot USB USB Type-C 23.1, USB On-The-Go GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Battery

Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 5000 MAh Placement Non-Removable Tecno Spark 9T price in Pakistan The T Spark 9T Price is Rs 42,200 in Pakistan.