Tecno Spark 9T Mobile specification & price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 9T

Tecno launched the Spark 9 Series, and now the Spark 9T. It has a 6.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Back camera has 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and AI Lens for photography. Spark 9T has Helio G37 SoC. The SoC had 4 GB RAM+128 GB internal storage and a macro SD card for external storage.

Tecno sparks 9t has a 5000 maH, 10W battery. A side-facing fingerprint scanner, USB-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack are also included. $211 buys a Spark 9T. This stylish handset comes in Atlantic Blue/Turquoise Cyan/Iris Purple/and Cocoa Gold.

General

Released22 June, 2022
StatusComing Soon

Design

ProtectionGorilla Glass
ColorsAtlantic Blue/Turquoise Cyan/ Iris Purple/ and Cocoa Gold

Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE

Display

Display TypeIPS
Size6.6”
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels
Display Colors16 M COLOR
Pixel Density393 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS

Media

Alert TypesRINGGING & VIBRATING
Ring TonesBUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES

Camera

Primary13MP+2MP+AI LENS
Selfie Camera8MP

Software

Operating SystemANDROID 12

Hardware

ChipsetHelio G37
CPUOCTA CORE
RAM (Memory)4 GB
Internal Storage128 GB

Connectivity

Bluetooth5.0, A2DP/ LE
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
USBUSB Type-C 23.1, USB On-The-Go
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity5000 MAh
PlacementNon-Removable

Tecno Spark 9T  price in Pakistan

The T Spark 9T Price is Rs 42,200 in Pakistan.

