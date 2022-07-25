Tecno Spark Go 2020 price in Pakistan and Specs

The Tecno Spark Go price is Rs. 15,999 in Pakistan.

With its new smartphone Spark Go, Tecno is aiming towards 2020. So when it launches, this phone will have some impressive specs that will make it one of the greatest assets on the market. The Tecno Spark Go 2020 will be an entry-level smartphone because of its seemingly basic specifications. It denotes that the phone will be inexpensive. The Tecno Spark Go 2020 smartphone will run Android 10 (Go Edition) with HiOS 6.2 on top of it. The new smartphone will be powered by the Helio A20 SoC chipset. MediaTek excels at creating powerful chipset for budget smartphones like the Tecno Spark Go.

32 gigabytes of internal storage are plenty for an entry-level smartphone on the Tecno Spark Go 2020. However, the Tecno Go 2020 has additional internal storage in addition to this. Because it includes a dedicated slot, the user can increase the device’s storage capacity. The forthcoming smartphone has a dual-camera arrangement on the back. The Tecno Spark’s Go 2020 will have a 13 megapixel primary sensor and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. A single lens is preserved in the water-drop notch display screen on the front.

The next Go 2020 phone will be more safe to use because it has a fingerprint reader implanted in its back. The phone’s 5000 mAh battery will enable it to compete with upcoming Samsung models.

Tecno Spark Go 2020 specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps

Launch Announced 2020, September 07 Status Coming Soon

Body Dimensions – Weight – SIM Dual SIM

Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.5 inches, 91.3 cm2 (~78.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~264 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 10.0 (Go Edition) Chipset Helio A20 So CPU Quad-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 GPU PowerVR GE8320

Memory Card slot microSDXC (Support upto 256 GB) Internal 32GB 2GB RAM eMMC 5.1

Main Camera Dual 13 MP, f/2.0, AF

2 MP Depth Sensor Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected]

Selfie Camera Single 8 MP, f/2.2 Features LED flash Video

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

Battery Type Li-Ion 5000 mAh, removable

Rating Rating Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 3 reviews.