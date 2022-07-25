Tecno Spark Go 2020 price in Pakistan and Specs

Advertisement
The Tecno Spark Go price is Rs. 15,999 in Pakistan.

  • Expected Price of Tecno Spark Go 2020 in Pakistan is Rs. 15,999.
  • Expected Price of Tecno in USD is $119.
With its new smartphone Spark Go, Tecno is aiming towards 2020. So when it launches, this phone will have some impressive specs that will make it one of the greatest assets on the market. The Tecno Spark Go 2020 will be an entry-level smartphone because of its seemingly basic specifications. It denotes that the phone will be inexpensive. The Tecno Spark Go 2020 smartphone will run Android 10 (Go Edition) with HiOS 6.2 on top of it. The new smartphone will be powered by the Helio A20 SoC chipset. MediaTek excels at creating powerful chipset for budget smartphones like the Tecno Spark Go.

32 gigabytes of internal storage are plenty for an entry-level smartphone on the Tecno Spark Go 2020. However, the Tecno Go 2020 has additional internal storage in addition to this. Because it includes a dedicated slot, the user can increase the device’s storage capacity. The forthcoming smartphone has a dual-camera arrangement on the back. The Tecno Spark’s Go 2020 will have a 13 megapixel primary sensor and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. A single lens is preserved in the water-drop notch display screen on the front.

The next Go 2020 phone will be more safe to use because it has a fingerprint reader implanted in its back. The phone’s 5000 mAh battery will enable it to compete with upcoming Samsung models.

Tecno Spark Go 2020 specifications

Tecno Spark Go 2020 Specifications

Network
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
Launch
Announced2020, September 07
StatusComing Soon
Body
Dimensions
Weight
SIMDual SIM
Display
TypeIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size6.5 inches, 91.3 cm2 (~78.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1560 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~264 ppi density)
Platform
OSAndroid 10.0 (Go Edition)
ChipsetHelio A20 So
CPUQuad-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
GPUPowerVR GE8320
Memory
Card slotmicroSDXC (Support upto 256 GB)
Internal32GB 2GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera
Dual13 MP, f/2.0, AF
2 MP Depth Sensor
FeaturesDual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]
Selfie Camera
Single8 MP, f/2.2
FeaturesLED flash
Video
Sound
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
Comms
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS
RadioFM radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
SensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
Battery
TypeLi-Ion 5000 mAh, removable
Rating
RatingAverage rating is 4.4 stars, based on 3 reviews.

 

