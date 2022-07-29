Terrifying AR game is what Snapchat Plus needs

The game challenges users to solve a mystery of a phone you’ve just found.

Ghost Phone lets you use Snapchat’s camera to uncover previously concealed messages.

Snapchat’s Ghost Phone is the platform’s first AR adventure.

It is necessary for Snapchat to release a new lens that transports users into a spooky mystery in order for the company’s subscription service to be profitable.

This in-Snapchat game, titled Ghost Phone, is the platform’s first AR adventure, extending its Snap Minis feature beyond basic meditation and study applications.

Ghost Phone, like previous titles in the discovered phone genre, confronts you with solving the mystery of a phone you’ve just found. You’ll gradually uncover previously concealed messages, photographs, and videos that reveal clues about what happened to the device’s former owner by utilizing its applications, particularly the camera, which will launch you into AR ghost hunts.

Based on our early impressions, we’ll play more. While discovered phone games aren’t for everyone, the AR features give a unique degree of immersion, creating the appearance of a ghost over your shoulder.

Ghost Phone is simple to use. Snapchat must be installed and logged in. Tap the camera symbol at the bottom of the main screen, then the smiling face to the right of the record button.

Use the Explore icon in the Lens Menu to locate more lenses. Finally, search Ghost Phone in Snapchat’s search box to get the official lens.

Ghost Phone is free, and it’s wonderful that Snap isn’t keeping all of its finest features behind a subscription, but AR games on Snapchat Plus would be awesome.

Plus, subscribers receive early features and tools that free members don’t. Snap Plus has underwhelmed thus far. Snap Maps’ upgrade scared our Software expert Daryl Baxter, who left the service, and Snapchat Web is a dismal Discord.

If Snap introduced additional AR games, we’d resubscribe to play them.

Snap’s Ghost Phone showed it can use AR creatively. Snapchat’s subscription layer might bring more resources to clever (or disturbing) AR game creation, giving paying consumers more stunning applications and genres.

We’ll have to see whether Snapchat extends its AR gaming ambitions, but we’ll try its next release, free or not.

