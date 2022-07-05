Tesla is upgrading its Berlin Gigafactory to increase production

Tesla hit with new lawsuit alleging racial abuse against Black workers
Tesla, a well-known maker of electric vehicles; is reportedly planning to cease operations at the Gigafactory Berlin in order to renovate the location; and add a shift to boost production capacity. The main goal is to boost output in order to meet demand.
Thanks to its use of the 2170 cells, which enable a battery design; Giga Berlin was able to produce 1,000 Model cars every week in June. Even though Giga Texas initially appeared to be falling behind; because it had trouble ramping up production of the 4680 battery cell and structural battery pack; the factory’s output had significantly increased after Tesla started assembling the Model Y Long Range at the facility; which used 2170 cells.
Gigafactory Berlin will allegedly be shut down for around two weeks; in order to increase output because Tesla wants it to catch up. The company will also launch a third shift and stop importing electric motors; from the Gigafactory Shanghai and start producing them locally.
Although the update may be extremely helpful; the personnel is apparently Gigafactory Berlin’s largest issue. Over the past several months, there have been various stories; claiming that Tesla is having difficulty hiring and retaining employees. Some of them said that pay had been a particular issue and that the local union, IG Metall; had started to become involved. Tesla did, however, increase wages for many employees; by 6% in an effort to address the problem.
Tesla will need to undertake a significant hiring push; in order to add a third shift to the site once production resumes later this month.
