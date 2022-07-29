The new Spotify function ranks musical friendship

Recommended tracks are tossed into Blends based on the designers’ preferences.

As your Friends Mix grows, you add new songs to Blend.

Spotify Friends Mix lets you create a playlist with 10 people.

Just in time for the celebration of International Friendship Day, Spotify is launching a brand new curated playlist.

It’s called Friends Mix, and it’s created by gathering music from several Blend playlists and combining them into one massive mixtape. According to Spotify, it’s another option for users to discover new songs.

Blends are curated by designers, so customers may miss out on new favourites. As your Friends Mix grows, you add new music to a Blend playlist to reach additional people. Friends who discover new artists add songs to your Friends Mix, creating a musical circle.

The Friends Mix will be available on the Made For You hub, but you must first make two-person Blends. These playlists serve as a jumping-off point.

Invite a friend to Blend. Spotify creates a playlist depending on your music tastes and the invitee’s. This generates Friends Mix. If your friends update their Blends, there should be something new to listen to every day.

Friends Mix is a new Spotify update for Free and Premium customers internationally. iOS and PC apps have been updated, but Android is still behind.

Spotify features usually launch simultaneously on Android and iOS, but occasionally iPhones get first dibs. 9to5 Google reports that Spotify’s swipe-to-queue feature was just implemented to Android after years on iOS.

We questioned Spotify about Friends Mix on Android. A spokesman told us it’s on iOS and PC. No Android details yet.

Friends Mix for Android shouldn’t take years.

Spotify’s newest upgrades emphasize community to boost music discovery.

The Community page has moved from desktop to mobile, so you can see what your friends are listening to. Friends Mix, Blend lets you build a playlist with up to 10 individuals. People have forgotten a third-party tool.

Forgotify detects Spotify-less music. It’s a great way to find obscure songs. TechRadar’s Becky Scarrott heard ska, concertos, and German house on Forgotify.

