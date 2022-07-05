Advertisement
The ROG Phone 6 Pro is evidence that Asus is still king of mobile gaming

Articles
The ROG Phone 6 Pro

  • Asus ROG Phone 6 is the latest in their line of high-performance gaming phones.
  • It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate.
  • The phone also has an IPX4 splash resistance rating, a first for the ROG series.
The Asus ROG Phone is without a doubt the original gaming phone. With its mix of incredible performance; thoughtful gaming features, stylish design, and, of course; the Republic of Gamers (ROG) name; it was there before all the pretenders and still continues to destroy the competition.

We’ve been playing games on the newest member of that series; the ROG Phone 6, even though we’re still writing the comprehensive review. Quite a few games, in fact. You’ll want the ROG Phone 6 because of its gaming capabilities; so how has that experience been?

Let’s speak about the phone itself before we get to the games. The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro are the two variations. We have been use the Pro version for our testing. There aren’t many changes between them; however the ROG Phone 6 Pro has 512GB of storage capacity and 18GB of RAM. Additionally, the ROG Phone 6 comes with a colour OLED “ROG Vision” panel; on the back of the device as opposed to a straightforward colour display.

The key specification remains unchanged. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU; 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED screen with 165Hz refresh rate, and amazing 720Hz touch sampling rate; are all features of the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro. 6,000mAh multi-cell battery, improved cooling system; haptic feedback motor, two speakers tuned by Dirac; and compatibility for Snapdragon Sound are all found within. A 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor is used in the camera system; along with wide-angle and macro lenses; that were brought over from the ROG Phone 5.

A first for the ROG Phone series, Asus incorporated an IPX4 water resistant rating; and added 65W fast charging to the battery; enabling the enormous cell to charge from zero to one hundred percent in just 42 minutes. Returning with nine distinct gesture control; choices are the AirTrigger shoulder buttons. Along with HDMI output; a side-mounted USB-C connector for charging the battery; and a variety of accessories, the ROG Phone 6 also boasts a new AeroActive Cooler fan; positioned at the back with extra buttons for gaming.

