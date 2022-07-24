These are the Top 10 Ways to Boost Google Chrome Performance

New Warning from Google to Google Chrome Users, users to fix app after hack alert,
GOOGLE released another emergency security patch for Google Chrome Users, second time...
Google Chrome is a popular web browser that is used by more than 3.2 billion people. However, most people don’t know how to use it to its full potential.
Here are 10 ways to improve your Chrome experience and get the most out of it, as suggested by Twitter user Przemek Slapek:
With this feature, you can organize your tabs by putting them into different groups. Here’s what you can do:
You can also change the group’s colour and add or take away tabs. The tabs in the group can be moved around by dragging them together.
2. Use a shortcut to control music and videos
You can also right-click the tab and choose to let the site play sound or video on its own.
You can pin important tabs to the board. Even if you restart your browser, these tabs will still be there. To pin a tab:
The tabs that are pinned will move to the left, and only their icons will be shown. The same steps can be used to unpin the tab.
To turn off the sound on any tab, just do the following:
This will help you turn off all sound on the site. The same way works to turn off the mute on the tab.
5. Choose which tabs to open at startup
You can set up your startup page so that this tab opens every time you start Chrome on your computer. To arrange them:
This will let you pick up where you left off with your work.
Task manager makes it easy to keep track of your tabs. You can also keep track of how much RAM is being used by each tab.
“Shift + Esc” is the quick way to open Task Manager.
7. Move Several Tabs
The group of tabs can be moved by dragging them. To move the tabs, hold down the Ctrl key and click on them.
Autofill not only helps you fill out forms and remember important passwords, but it also lets you delete old passwords, add new addresses, and change how you pay.
Here is how to turn it on in the settings:
Users of Google Chrome can block notifications that aren’t important.
Keyboard shortcuts save a lot of time, and Google Chrome has its own set. Here are a few that can help:
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.