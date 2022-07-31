TikTok could threaten Apple Music and Spotify

This suggests the company is working on a rival to Spotify and Apple Music.

TikTok Inc. has trademarked TikTok Music.

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has submitted a trademark application in the United States that suggests the company is working on a rival to Spotify and Apple Music.

The trademark is for the TikTok Music service. Not only does the name imply that it will compete with the world’s best music streaming services, but the trademark application confirms it. TikTok Music, according to ByteDance, is a smartphone and computer application that “allows users to purchase, play, share [and] download music” as well as listen to non-downloadable (read: streamed) audio and video.

If we’ve ever heard a Spotify and Apple Music clone description, this is it.

ByteDance has also said that the service will offer advertising services, which could mean that there will be a free tier with ads like Spotify’s. But we’ll have to see what it says when it launches the service, if it launches it at all.

While TikTok Music is very likely to launch soon, we can’t take this trademark as a guarantee. Not only could ByteDance abandon its plans for the service, but it could also face opposition from various governments.

Lawmakers in the United States (opens in new tab) and the United Kingdom (opens in new tab) have already expressed concern about TikTok and its ties to China. If ByteDance is unable to alleviate these concerns, it may lose its ability to operate in certain parts of the world.

If that happens, we can say goodbye to TikTok and any future expansion plans, such as TikTok Music.

TikTok Music seems like a sensible next step for the social media startup, assuming no hiccups. Thanks to dance and meme trends, It is a great method to discover new music.

Daryl Baxter reworked his wedding soundtrack with the app.

TikTok Music would make it easy to access full versions of catchy songs, especially covers and remixes. Instead of scrolling through track lists on rival services, The Appp users may push a few buttons to access the full track on TikTok Music.

If we’re lucky, TikTok Music may include some of its brilliance. The trademark describes letting users edit video and audio, maybe letting them make and share remixes and music videos.

Apple and Spotify should watch the coming weeks and months. the company is already replacing Google Maps as the greatest method to discover new places to visit; these other apps could soon lose users to it.

