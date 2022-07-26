“Tuned,” a social app by Meta for couples, is being discontinued

Tuned App was launched in the early months of the pandemic.

It was a way for couples to stay in touch and engaged, with messaging features and quizzes.

Users have been informed to download their data before September 19 when the app will shut down.

The app will go down on September 19 and users have been advised to retrieve their data; before that date. Beginning last week, all Tuned Users started getting notifications regarding the upcoming closure. As a result, it is now undeniably true that the business; is preparing to close on the designated day.

In the early months of the epidemic, Tuned App was released. With chat options and quizzes; made to help them understand how they were feeling, what they were doing; and milestones they were looking forward to, it was a means for couples to keep in touch and involved. Additionally, users were able to communicate; with one another via a Spotify connection by exchanging notes, lists, challenges, images, videos; and much more.

In a blog entry from April 2020, Meta stated at the time of the launch:

“Using Tuned, you may digitally record and respond to relationship artefacts; building a shared scrapbook for these special times that you and your spouse can browse through and remember. Without broadcasting to the entire world or worrying about texting the incorrect person; send audio recordings, notes, cards, and more.

In comparison to other social media applications like Instagram, Facebook, and Facebook Dating; Tuned offers less integrations. It was a major factor in its destruction. In addition, only about 909,000 copies of Tuned were downloaded from the App Store and Android Google Play; according to Craig Chapple, a mobile insights specialist at the app analytics company Sensor Tower. Comparatively speaking to other social networking applications; the number of downloads is relatively low. Tuned has several fierce competitors, making it impossible for it to compete; with more well-known social couple applications like Between and Couply.

