“Tuned,” a social app by Meta for couples, is being discontinued

From Meta to Peloton, companies slow hiring as economy sputters
Alibaba may lay off 15,000 employees as a result of a broad...
The app will go down on September 19 and users have been advised to retrieve their data; before that date. Beginning last week, all Tuned Users started getting notifications regarding the upcoming closure. As a result, it is now undeniably true that the business; is preparing to close on the designated day.
In the early months of the epidemic, Tuned App was released. With chat options and quizzes; made to help them understand how they were feeling, what they were doing; and milestones they were looking forward to, it was a means for couples to keep in touch and involved. Additionally, users were able to communicate; with one another via a Spotify connection by exchanging notes, lists, challenges, images, videos; and much more.
In a blog entry from April 2020, Meta stated at the time of the launch:
“Using Tuned, you may digitally record and respond to relationship artefacts; building a shared scrapbook for these special times that you and your spouse can browse through and remember. Without broadcasting to the entire world or worrying about texting the incorrect person; send audio recordings, notes, cards, and more.
In comparison to other social media applications like Instagram, Facebook, and Facebook Dating; Tuned offers less integrations. It was a major factor in its destruction. In addition, only about 909,000 copies of Tuned were downloaded from the App Store and Android Google Play; according to Craig Chapple, a mobile insights specialist at the app analytics company Sensor Tower. Comparatively speaking to other social networking applications; the number of downloads is relatively low. Tuned has several fierce competitors, making it impossible for it to compete; with more well-known social couple applications like Between and Couply.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.