Twitter allows people follow others without accounts

  • News
  • Sci-Tech
Twitter is bustling. Lately, it’s been adding new features and modifications. For example, the business is experimenting a new list of statuses that let users tweet about an activity or mood. The company just raised the monthly pricing of Twitter Blue from $2.99 to $4.99. One of the most unexpected features is the ability to follow others without an account.

The company is currently testing the Try Twitter feature with a limited number of users. As the name implies, this feature allows eligible users to try out the service without committing to an account. Of course, the test drive has constraints. Users, for example, cannot tweet, like, retweet, or bookmark tweets. They can only follow certain accounts and view relevant tweets in a timeline. This allows users to get a taste of the service before deciding whether or not to join.

Those who want to try the service without an account must share their locations. The software will ask them to follow one account and customize the timeline. Twitter is currently testing this functionality with minor adjustments. The essential idea is the same. It’s unknown if and when this beta feature will become available to everyone.

