Twitter Blue costs $4.99 per month, up from $2.99

Twitter Blue, its membership service, is being raised from $2.99 to $4.99 per month. Existing customers will have to pay extra beginning in October. New users are presently required to pay the increased charge.

Aside from the United States, the price increase applies to Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, with new costs of 6.99 AUD (formerly 4.49 AUD), 6.49 CAD (previously 3.49 CAD), and 6.49 NZD (p

Subscribers get features like “undo send,” which lets you fix a tweet within a certain amount of time, customized icons and a navigation bar, the ability to change your profile picture to an NFT, ad-free articles within the Twitter Blue Publisher network, and access to the best articles shared by your network.

Twitter has sent emails to subscribers over the last few days about this price change. It said, “This change helps us keep building some of the features you’ve asked for, improve the ones you already love, and stay true to our mission of helping journalism.” Several Twitter users didn’t like the change, saying that the current set of features isn’t enough to justify the price. An edit button might change their minds.

Twitter Blue started in Canada and Australia in June and the U.S. and New Zealand in November. Twitter hasn’t said how many users have paid for this service, and it doesn’t reveal subscription profits in quarterly reports. SensorTower says Snapchat+, which debuted on June 29, 2022, is already outperforming Twitter Blue.

