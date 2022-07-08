Twitter CoTweets lets two users co-author a tweet

We reported a few months ago that Twitter will allow collaborative tweeting.

CoTweets allows two people to co-author a tweet.

CoTweets allows one user to tweet and tag another as a co-author.

A Twitter representative, Joseph J. Nuez, confirmed that CoTweets is going live and said:

“We’re continuing to explore new ways for people to collaborate on Twitter. We’re testing CoTweets for a limited time to learn how people and brands may use this feature to grow and reach new audiences, and strengthen their collaborations with other accounts.”

It will be interesting to see how people start to use this new feature on Twitter. If it works well, it might be used by everyone in the long run. Twitter CoTweets is only being tested as a limited release, so there is always a chance that this event won’t last long.

Share a Tweet, share the cred. Now testing CoTweets, a new way to Tweet together. pic.twitter.com/q0gHSCXnhv — Twitter Create (@TwitterCreate) July 7, 2022

Over the past year, Twitter has added features slowly to make its service better. With the addition of Notes, it has made tweets into longer pieces. It has also added ways to control how tweets are sent, which makes things more personal. Also, people have been asking for years and years for the company to add an edit button to the service, and it looks like they are finally working on it. But no one knows for sure what will be available on the platform.

Keep an eye out for CoTweets, and check your account to see if you’re one of the lucky few who can use it early.

