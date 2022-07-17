Uber drivers will cancel your ride less often

Uber is working on a new update.

In Pakistan, Uber and other ride-hailing apps frequently cancel rides. It’s especially annoying when you’re in a hurry and every driver keeps cancelling your ride soon after accepting it.

The app is working on a new update that will fix this problem. The popular app for calling a ride is testing a new feature that lets drivers see where you want to go before they accept your ride request. This will let them decide if they want to take the fare before they accept it, which should be good for both the rider and the driver.

The feature is being tested in India right now, but if it works well, it should come to other places as well. Uber says it will keep an eye on what customers and drivers say about the feature and make changes as needed.

Uber also raised the amount drivers get paid because there is more competition in Pakistan and other places. Customers have been using apps like inDriver to get rides lately, but these changes might help bring some of them back.

As we’ve already said, the new update is being tested in India right now. This means that India will get it before Pakistan and other places. It’s not clear when it will be here, but we’ll let you know as soon as we have more information.

