Upcoming Android update makes utilizing Pixel Buds Pro comfortable

Google has not indicated which models would be supported.

It will be coming to other wireless headphones shortly as well.

Future Android updates will make swapping Pixel Buds Pro simpler.

Advertisement

An future Android update will make switching your Pixel Buds Pro between devices easier – and it will be coming to other wireless headphones shortly as well.

When the Google Pixel Buds Pro (along with the Google Pixel 6A) go on sale on July 28, they’ll have a new feature: automated device switching. According to Google’s blog post (opens in new tab), if you’re watching one of the top Netflix episodes on your tablet and your phone begins ringing, your wireless earphones will immediately connect to it so you can hear your ringtone and chat to whomever is calling.

This functionality will be available on devices other than the new Pixel Buds. While they are the first to get the update, Google has said that some Sony and JBL cans will also benefit from it, but support for them will be added later. While Google has not indicated which models would be supported, it is probable that they will be newer versions that enable Bluetooth multipoint, which means they can connect to more than one device at the same time.

This programme only works for Android-powered smartphones and tablets, so you’ll have to manually change connections for other devices.

This upgrade won’t impact the Google Pixel Buds Pro’s rating among the finest wireless earbuds we’ve tested, but it’s a quality-of-life enhancement that will save many customers bother. It will strengthen Google’s Apple-like synergy.

Apple AirPods aren’t the finest headphones, but they’re perfect for iPhone 13 and iPad Air (2022) users. Apple devices are built to work together, so third-party gear might damage your experience.

Advertisement

Google makes switching between Android and Chrome smooth, but some of its peripherals don’t. This current version permits automated audio switching, so that’s changing.

Google isn’t copying Apple’s strategy, thankfully. Android audio switching will come to more first- and third-party headphones than Apple, and we expect to see more brands and models supported in the future.

Also Read Galaxy Buds 2 to Have Active Noise Cancellation After All The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 were not going to have Active...