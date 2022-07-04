After a recent update, android users will now be able to customize the app’s navigation bar on Twitter Blue.

This allows users to delete the tabs and select alternative tabs as desired.

NFT PFPs are also being rolled out in Twitter Blue Labs, and you might get that feature soon.

Advertisement

Android users may now alter the Twitter Blue app’s navigation bar; thanks to a new update (a subscription service from the microblogging website). Users may eliminate the tabs and choose alternative tabs; as they see fit thanks to technology that was previously; only available on Apple devices.

There is rapid access to the sections for Home, Messages, Search, Spaces, and Notifications; via the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. This style may now be made simpler by using only two icons; which is great for people who don’t need alerts or spaces.

To modify the navigation bar, you must first go to the app’s settings. To add or remove navigation icons; you would then need to select the custom navigation option. This change will surely make using Twitter more convenient; for those who loathe having a lot of irrelevant material on their screen.

Also Read Elon Musk Twitter absence, now in its second week, causes curiosity Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, has not tweeted for...

The official Tweet states that Twitter Blue members; are the only ones who may use the function. It suggests that you must purchase a Twitter Blue subscription; for $2.99 in order to enjoy several of these features.

Only a small number of countries have the opportunity to customise; the navigation bar, though. Therefore, if you live in the US, Canada, Australia, or New Zealand; you are not eligible to utilise the function on Android. Additionally being implemented at Twitter Blue Labs; NFT PFPs may soon be available to you. You must, however; be a Twitter Blue subscriber in order to accomplish so.

Advertisement

Also Read Pakistani embassy accounts on Twitter are blocked in India Twitter in India has blocked 16 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation related...