Valve will fulfil Steam Deck purchases this year

Company has updated the Steam Deck pre-order page.

Customers who pre-ordered now get their Steam Deck before the end of the year.

Valve says it can fulfil orders sooner due to supply chain issues.

Advertisement

Valve announced in June that it had completed Q2 orders and will move on to Q3 orders. Today, the corporation has offered a new timeframe for orders, saying it can deliver them sooner than projected.

Valve claims that it will be able to fulfil orders sooner as a result of supply chain issues being resolved. Furthermore, the company is constantly increasing the speed with which its console is produced. As a result, the company has updated the Steam Deck pre-order page, allowing eager customers to see when their units will arrive. Many of those who were in the “Q4 or later” category have now been moved up to Q3, which means they will receive their console between July and September. The remaining pre-orders will be filled between October and December. Fortunately, anyone who is currently on the reservation list will receive a Steam Deck before the end of the year.

Valve says individuals who pre-order will get their console by the end of the year. If you haven’t pre-ordered, now may be the time. Once the Q4 order queue is full, orders won’t be fulfilled until 2023.

Valve’s console release was mostly successful. The company provides repair parts and updates the console with new functionality. Despite saying it wouldn’t support Windows, it now does. When will the firm ship its Steam Deck Docking Station?

Also Read PSVR 2 is the sleekest VR yet Image shows the headset with two PSVR 2 Sense controllers, replacing Move...