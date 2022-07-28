The wireless provider will sell Xbox Series X and S consoles with Xbox All Access.

Xbox All Access includes two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Verizon’s All Access bundles return on July 28.

Advertisement

Verizon will offer Microsoft’s Xbox on July 28. The wireless provider will sell Xbox Series X and S consoles with Xbox All Access.

Xbox All Access includes two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Xbox Series X costs $34.99 a month for 24 months, and Xbox Series S costs $24.99 a month for 24 months. Bundles let customers pay monthly for console and online service. What’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to hundreds of games, including the top ones. Xbox Studios and Bethesda Softworks will debut games day one. It includes an EA Play membership with some of EA’s top sports games. Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming technology lets you play Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games on your PC, smartphone, tablet, and TV. The service lets you play online with other gamers.

Watch Dog 2, Far Cry 5, Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, and more are hitting Xbox All Access in July. Some Xbox All Access titles are cycled out every month. This provides you the most exposure, but it’s not suitable for individuals who wish to focus on one title. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members get 20% off digital game purchases.

Verizon will provide Xbox and accessories through All Access. Verizon is offering savings like 50% off Xbox Elite controllers with All Access, $40 off Xbox Stereo headsets, and 25% off Razer items. Verizon offers home and wireless internet if you don’t have it. Verizon’s All Access bundles return on July 28.

Also Read Verizon unlimited plans include some mobile hotspot data Verizon's 5G Start unlimited plan will include 5GB of premium mobile hotspot...