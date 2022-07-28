Vice City is one of many new locations in GTA 6

Rockstar wants to update the game with greater patches than GTA 5’s.

WE still don’t have a firm launch date for GTA 6 yet.

GTA 6 will contain Vice City and other locations.

Advertisement

After the release of GTA 6, Vice City and other places will be included in the game.

The first details about GTA 6’s setting have been revealed, and we’ll be returning to Vice City, or at least a fictional version of Miami, in the long-awaited sequel.

The game is intended to be the largest Grand Theft Auto title ever made, with large regions modelled after North and South America. However, those plans were later scaled back. As it stands, the main map of GTA 6 will include Vice City and the surrounding area.

GTA 6’s map may also be dynamic. Rockstar wants to update the game with greater patches than GTA 5’s.

According to Bloomberg(opens in new tab), Rockstar intends to update the game with new missions and cities “on a regular basis.” Not only will this provide players with new areas to explore after completing the vanilla version of the game, but it is hoped that the release schedule will reduce crunch time during the final months of development.

The map in GTA 6 will remain large at launch. It will not only cover a larger area, but it will also include more interior locations than previous titles. When combined with the series’ first female protagonist, it appears that Rockstar is making some significant changes to the GTA formula.

Advertisement

Despite these details, we still don’t have a firm launch date. According to the most recent leaks, GTA 6 will be released in at least two years. Fortunately, there are numerous games similar to GTA that you can play while you wait for Rockstar’s crime ’em up.

Also Read GTA 5 and GTA online is releasing on PlayStation 5 Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 and GTA online are getting released for...