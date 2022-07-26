The co-founder of the platform, Vilatik Buterin is to visit Pakistan.

Bilal Bin Saqib is the only Pakistani speaker who attended the biggest NFT conferences this year.

Both have mentioned on the Forbes 30 under 30 lists in 2020 and 2017.

The platform’s native coin with smart contract capability is Ethereum. It is one of the most well-known and rapidly expanding blockchains after the Bitcoin Network; with a market valuation of 187.739B. Vilatik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum; has lately been asked to travel to Pakistan. He accepted the offer to visit Pakistan; which is the excellent news.

The sole speaker from Pakistan who spoke at the largest NFT conferences this year was Bilal Bin Saqib. He went to the ETH Barcelona and the NFT NYC. He invited Buterin to Pakistan; for an Ethereum conference while he was on his journey. Saqib spent months organising a conference of this kind that would take place in the future. Buterin’s acceptance of the offer made everything come true.

Saqib disclosed that last week he went to the Ethereum Community Conference and met Buterin there. He was welcomed to travel to Pakistan. Vitalik enthusiastically accepted his offer; and even indicated interest in returning to Pakistan in the future to attend the conference.

As said by Saqib:

“When I told Buterin about our upcoming conference in Pakistan; he accepted the invitation and shown a strong interest in the Pakistani market. A recent development in Pakistan, the Web3 domain offers; the country’s young opportunity for education.

Both Vitalic and Bilal from Pakistan were listed on the respective Forbes 30 under 30 lists in 2020 and 2017. Bilal received praise for his efforts to make access to water easier through his social venture. He was the first to generate money using NFTs for Pakistani regions that lacked access to water. At the Ethereum Community Conference; where they first met and discussed their mutual interest in the conference taking place in Pakistan; their paths eventually intersected.

