  • Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan – Specs – Reviews
Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan – Specs – Reviews

Articles
Vivo Drone Camera Phone : The flying camera can be slid out of the phone to shoot images from a distance.

This is the world’s first flying camera phone, with some impressive capabilities, and it will costs Rs 2,07,999 Pakistani rupees.

It’s worth noting that Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry praised the device in a tweet on Wednesday.

Vivo Drone Camera PhoneFull Specification & Detail

Vivo Flying Camera Phone
Vivo Flying Camera Phone Mobile Full Specification & Detail

General

Released28 February, 2022
StatusAvailable
Price207999
Design

Dimensions147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
Weight228 GRAM
ProtectionGRILLA GLASS 7
Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
5G Network5G
Display

Display TypeSUPER AMOLED
Size6.84”
Resolution1440 x 3100 pixels
Pixel Density410 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS7

Media

LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES
Camera

Primary200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
Camera FeaturesLED
Selfie Camera64MP
Selfie Camera FeaturesHDR

Software

Operating SystemANDROID 12

Hardware

ChipsetQualconm Snapdragon  888
GPUG58 MC3
RAM (Memory)12 GB
Internal Storage128/256 GB
SensorsFingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity

 

Connectivity

BluetoothYES v52
Wi-fiYES
USBYES

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity6900MAh
PlacementLI-PO

Vivo unveiled the Vivo Flying Camera Phone. This is the World’s First Flying Camera Phone with Outstanding Features. In Pakistan, the Vivo Flying Camera Phone costs RS 207,999. It is also known as the Vivo Drone Camera Mobile Phone. Aside from the LED lights, there is a 200 megapixel quad camera setup.

Vivo Flying Camera Phone Launch Date, 200 MP Drone Camera, Features Detail & Price in Pakistan.

This phone has several outstanding features, specifications, and entertainment options, including a 200 MP back camera. In terms of display, it has a Super AMOLED 6.9-inch display. You may watch all videos with HDR sensors and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protections using this. For those who adore Vivo. With a long-lasting battery, an impressive display, and fantastic specifications, this handset becomes a lot of fun for them.

The Primary Characteristics It has a 200 megapixel flying camera for recording. The rear camera has a resolution of 16 MP+5 MP+32 MP and a selfie camera with a resolution of 64MP MP. It comes with a 6900 maH battery. You Can Play PUBG Games Using This. It contains a fingerprint reader as well as a face ID sensor. What Mobile Z has the pricing of the Vivo Drone Camera Phone.

 

