Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan – Specs – Reviews

Battery

Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 6900MAh Placement LI-PO

Vivo unveiled the Vivo Flying Camera Phone. This is the World’s First Flying Camera Phone with Outstanding Features. In Pakistan, the Vivo Flying Camera Phone costs RS 207,999. It is also known as the Vivo Drone Camera Mobile Phone. Aside from the LED lights, there is a 200 megapixel quad camera setup.

This phone has several outstanding features, specifications, and entertainment options, including a 200 MP back camera. In terms of display, it has a Super AMOLED 6.9-inch display. You may watch all videos with HDR sensors and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protections using this. For those who adore Vivo. With a long-lasting battery, an impressive display, and fantastic specifications, this handset becomes a lot of fun for them.

The Primary Characteristics It has a 200 megapixel flying camera for recording. The rear camera has a resolution of 16 MP+5 MP+32 MP and a selfie camera with a resolution of 64MP MP. It comes with a 6900 maH battery. You Can Play PUBG Games Using This. It contains a fingerprint reader as well as a face ID sensor. What Mobile Z has the pricing of the Vivo Drone Camera Phone.