Vivo iQOO 10 Series ready to Launch this Month

Shortly after the release of Qualcomm’s new flagship SoC, we have a new wave of premium phones coming up. Recently, Xiaomi released its 12S series of flagship phones, and now Vivo is about to unveil the iQOO 10 series, which will also feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

The Chinese manufacturer has now confirmed that the iQOO 10 will be released on July 19, just two weeks after the Xiaomi 12S lineup. The iQOO series will include a standard phone and a Pro model, but no official information has been released by iQOO. However, an iQOO video teaser shows us a brief glimpse of the phone’s back.

The phone’s back panel has a dual-tone design, as seen in the video. The top of the case has a kevlar-like texture, while the bottom has a leather finish. A line of text below the camera reads, “Fascination Meets Innovation.”

The phone has previously been seen in leaked renders with a design similar to the teaser. The text on the side indicates that we will once again have Gimbal Stabilization for steady photos and videos.

As is customary, there will be a limited edition BMW version of the device with the familiar blue and red stripes running across the back panel.