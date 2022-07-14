Vivo iQOO 10T price in Pakistan & Specification

The Vivo iQOO 10T price in Pakistan is expected between RS149670 and RS166300. It features Android 12 OS, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a triple rear camera, and a 16-megapixel front camera.

Specification:

BASIC INFO Brand iQOO Model 10 Pro Status Coming soon Release Date 2022, December BODY Dimensions 165 x 75.2 x 9.2 mm Weight 205 g Colours White (BMW M branding), Black Body Material – SIMs Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water & Dust No DISPLAY Size 6.78 inches Type AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1500 nits (peak) Resolutions 1400 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio PPI 518 ppi density Multi-touch Yes Protection – NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G 1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 38, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, gimbal stabilization

16 MP, f/2.2, 60mm (telephoto), 1/3.1″, 1.0µm, OIS

48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 114?(ultrawide), 0.8µm, AF Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Videos [email protected], [email protected] Front 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide)

[email protected] HARDWARE OS Android 12 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G (4nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.99 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680) GPU Adreno 780 RAM 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Card Slot No BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 4700 mAh Removable Non-Removable Talk Time N/A Stand By N/A Fast Charging Fast charging 150W Wireless Charging – COMMONS Sound Dual speakers, 24-bit/192kHz audio Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, LDAC GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS USB USB Type-C Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot