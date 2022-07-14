Advertisement
Vivo iQOO 10T price in Pakistan & Specification

The Vivo iQOO 10T price in Pakistan is expected between RS149670 and RS166300. It features Android 12 OS, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a triple rear camera, and a 16-megapixel front camera.

Vivo iQOO 10 Pro Expected price

Vivo iQOO 10 Pro is expected to price in Pakistan between RS149670 and RS166300.

Vivo reportedly working to deliver a 200W charger with iQOO 10 Pro
Vivo reportedly working to deliver a 200W charger with iQOO 10 Pro

According to reports, vivo is working on a 200W charger for the...

Specification:

BASIC INFO
BrandiQOO
Model10 Pro
StatusComing soon
Release Date2022, December
BODY
Dimensions165 x 75.2 x 9.2 mm
Weight205 g
ColoursWhite (BMW M branding), Black
Body Material
SIMsDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water & DustNo
DISPLAY
Size6.78 inches
TypeAMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1500 nits (peak)
Resolutions1400 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio
PPI518 ppi density
Multi-touchYes
Protection
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 38, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Triple50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, gimbal stabilization
16 MP, f/2.2, 60mm (telephoto), 1/3.1″, 1.0µm, OIS
48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 114?(ultrawide), 0.8µm, AF
FeaturesDual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
Videos[email protected], [email protected]
Front16 MP, f/2.4, (wide)
HDR
[email protected]
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 12
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G (4nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×2.99 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
GPUAdreno 780
RAM8GB / 12GB
Storage128GB / 256GB
Card SlotNo
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po
Capacity4700 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk TimeN/A
Stand ByN/A
Fast ChargingFast charging 150W
Wireless Charging
COMMONS
SoundDual speakers, 24-bit/192kHz audio
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Bluetooth5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, LDAC
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
USBUSB Type-C
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
