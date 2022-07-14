Vivo iQOO 10T price in Pakistan & Specification

Vivo reportedly working to deliver a 200W charger with iQOO 10 Pro
According to reports, vivo is working on a 200W charger for the...
The Vivo iQOO 10T price in Pakistan is expected between RS149670 and RS166300. It features Android 12 OS, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a triple rear camera, and a 16-megapixel front camera.
Vivo iQOO 10 Pro is expected to price in Pakistan between RS149670 and RS166300.
|BASIC INFO
|Brand
|iQOO
|Model
|10 Pro
|Status
|Coming soon
|Release Date
|2022, December
|BODY
|Dimensions
|165 x 75.2 x 9.2 mm
|Weight
|205 g
|Colours
|White (BMW M branding), Black
|Body Material
|–
|SIMs
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water & Dust
|No
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.78 inches
|Type
|AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1500 nits (peak)
|Resolutions
|1400 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio
|PPI
|518 ppi density
|Multi-touch
|Yes
|Protection
|–
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
|5G
|1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 38, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, gimbal stabilization
16 MP, f/2.2, 60mm (telephoto), 1/3.1″, 1.0µm, OIS
48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 114?(ultrawide), 0.8µm, AF
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Videos
|[email protected], [email protected]
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, (wide)
HDR
Advertisement
[email protected]
|HARDWARE
|OS
|Android 12
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G (4nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.99 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|GPU
|Adreno 780
|RAM
|8GB / 12GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB
|Card Slot
|No
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Talk Time
|N/A
|Stand By
|N/A
|Fast Charging
|Fast charging 150W
|Wireless Charging
|–
|COMMONS
|Sound
|Dual speakers, 24-bit/192kHz audio
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, LDAC
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.