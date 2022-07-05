Advertisement
Vivo IQOO 9 specs and price in Pakistan

Articles
Vivo Introduces the Most Affordable Premium Smartphone of 2022

  • It has a storage capacity of 256 gigabytes.
  • A display that is 6.56 inches in size and a battery
  •  12 gigabytes of RAM.
The vivo iQOO 9 Android smartphone is expected to have an announcement made regarding it in the month of February 2022. It comes with a battery that has a capacity of 4350 milliampere hours, a display that has a diagonal measurement of 6.56 inches, 256 gigabytes of storage space, and 12 gigabytes of random access memory (RAM).

Vivo IQOO 9 specs

Design

Dimensions159 x 75.1 x 8.6 mm
Weight200 GRAM
ProtectionGORILLA GLASS
ColorsWHITE /ORANGE/BLACK

Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
5G Network5G

Display

Display TypeAMOLED
Size6.62”
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels
Pixel Density395 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS

Media

Alert TypesRINGGING & VIBRATING
Ring TonesBUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES

Camera

Primary48MP+13MP+13MP
Selfie Camera16MP

Software

Operating SystemANDROID 11

Hardware

ChipsetSNAPDRAGON 888 sOC
CPUOCTA CORE
GPUADRENO 660
RAM (Memory)8 GB
Internal Storage128 GB

Connectivity

BluetoothYES
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity4400 MAh
PlacementLI-PO

price in Pakistan

The expected amount is Rs.61999/-.  A very good mobile to use.

