Vivo IQOO 9 specs and price in Pakistan

Vivo iQOO 10 Price in Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo iQOO 10 Price in Pakistan Vivo iQOO 10 Price in Pakistan...
The vivo iQOO 9 Android smartphone is expected to have an announcement made regarding it in the month of February 2022. It comes with a battery that has a capacity of 4350 milliampere hours, a display that has a diagonal measurement of 6.56 inches, 256 gigabytes of storage space, and 12 gigabytes of random access memory (RAM).
|Dimensions
|159 x 75.1 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|200 GRAM
|Protection
|GORILLA GLASS
|Colors
|WHITE /ORANGE/BLACK
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
|5G Network
|5G
Display
|Display Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.62”
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Pixel Density
|395 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS
Media
|Alert Types
|RINGGING & VIBRATING
|Ring Tones
|BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|48MP+13MP+13MP
|Selfie Camera
|16MP
Software
|Operating System
|ANDROID 11
Hardware
|Chipset
|SNAPDRAGON 888 sOC
|CPU
|OCTA CORE
|GPU
|ADRENO 660
|RAM (Memory)
|8 GB
|Internal Storage
|128 GB
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|YES
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
Battery
|Battery Type
|Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
|Capacity
|4400 MAh
|Placement
|LI-PO
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.