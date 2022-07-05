Vivo IQOO 9 specs and price in Pakistan

It has a storage capacity of 256 gigabytes.

The vivo iQOO 9 Android smartphone is expected to have an announcement made regarding it in the month of February 2022. It comes with a battery that has a capacity of 4350 milliampere hours, a display that has a diagonal measurement of 6.56 inches, 256 gigabytes of storage space, and 12 gigabytes of random access memory (RAM).

Vivo IQOO 9 specs

Vivo IQOO 9 specs

Design Dimensions 159 x 75.1 x 8.6 mm Weight 200 GRAM Protection GORILLA GLASS Colors WHITE /ORANGE/BLACK Network Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE 5G Network 5G Display Display Type AMOLED Size 6.62" Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Pixel Density 395 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS Media Alert Types RINGGING & VIBRATING Ring Tones BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES Camera Primary 48MP+13MP+13MP Selfie Camera 16MP Software Operating System ANDROID 11 Hardware Chipset SNAPDRAGON 888 sOC CPU OCTA CORE GPU ADRENO 660 RAM (Memory) 8 GB Internal Storage 128 GB Connectivity Bluetooth YES Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 4400 MAh Placement LI-PO price in Pakistan The expected amount is Rs.61999/-. A very good mobile to use.

