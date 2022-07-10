Vivo IQOO 9T specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo iQOO 10 Series ready to Launch this Month
Shortly after the release of Qualcomm’s new flagship SoC, we have a...
The Vivo iQOO 9 series, which was just shown off. Will have a sibling called the Vivo iQOO 9t. Vivo has said that the phone will be available in Pakistan.
Vivo’s iQOO 9t will have the quickest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The upcoming Vivo iQOO 9t should use Qualcomm’s top chipset.
The new iQOO 9T will be an enhanced version of the iQOO 9 Pro due of its chipset.
According to Vivo, the newest Vivo iQOO 9 will deliver the ultimate gaming experience. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip will make the phone 10% faster and 30% more efficient.
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G Bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G Bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Bands
|LTE
|5G Bands
|SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|Announced
|Not announced yet
|Status
|Rumoured
|Dimensions
|–
|Weight
|–
|Sim
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Type
|AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10, 1000 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.78 inches, 111.0 cm2
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~388 ppi density)
|OS
|Android 12, Funtouch 12
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|256GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/12GB RAM
|Others
Advertisement
|Primary
|50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.57″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom 13 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 120˚ (ultrawide)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS
|Secondary
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide)
|Others
Advertisement
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with dual speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Others
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Type
|Li-Po 4700 mAh, non-removable
|Others
Advertisement
Vivo iQOO 9T price in Pakistan is expected to be around 114,999 PKR
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.