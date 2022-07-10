Advertisement
Vivo IQOO 9T specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo IQOO 9T

The Vivo iQOO 9 series, which was just shown off. Will have a sibling called the Vivo iQOO 9t. Vivo has said that the phone will be available in Pakistan.

Vivo’s iQOO 9t will have the quickest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The upcoming Vivo iQOO 9t should use Qualcomm’s top chipset.

The new iQOO 9T will be an enhanced version of the iQOO 9 Pro due of its chipset.

According to Vivo, the newest Vivo iQOO 9 will deliver the ultimate gaming experience. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip will make the phone 10% faster and 30% more efficient.

Vivo IQOO 9T specs

NETWORK
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandsLTE
5G BandsSA/NSA
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
LAUNCH
AnnouncedNot announced yet
StatusRumoured
BODY
Dimensions
Weight
SimDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
TypeAMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10, 1000 nits (peak)
Size6.78 inches, 111.0 cm2
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~388 ppi density)
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 12, Funtouch 12
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPUAdreno 730
MEMORY
Card slotNo
Internal256GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/12GB RAM
Others
  • UFS 3.1
CAMERA
Primary50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.57″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom 13 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 120˚ (ultrawide)
FeaturesDual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS
Secondary16 MP, f/2.5, (wide)
Others
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes, with dual speakers
3.5mm jackNo
Others
  • 24-bit/192kHz audio
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
NFCYes
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po 4700 mAh, non-removable
Others
  • Fast charging 120W, 100% in 19 min (advertised)
Price in Pakistan

Vivo iQOO 9T price in Pakistan is expected to be around 114,999 PKR

Also Read

Vivo iQOO 10 Series ready to Launch this Month
Vivo iQOO 10 Series ready to Launch this Month

Shortly after the release of Qualcomm’s new flagship SoC, we have a...

 

