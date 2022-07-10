Vivo IQOO 9T specs & price in Pakistan

The Vivo iQOO 9 series, which was just shown off. Will have a sibling called the Vivo iQOO 9t. Vivo has said that the phone will be available in Pakistan.

Vivo’s iQOO 9t will have the quickest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The upcoming Vivo iQOO 9t should use Qualcomm’s top chipset.

The new iQOO 9T will be an enhanced version of the iQOO 9 Pro due of its chipset.

According to Vivo, the newest Vivo iQOO 9 will deliver the ultimate gaming experience. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip will make the phone 10% faster and 30% more efficient.

Vivo IQOO 9T specs

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Bands LTE 5G Bands SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G LAUNCH Announced Not announced yet Status Rumoured BODY Dimensions – Weight – Sim Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) DISPLAY Type AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10, 1000 nits (peak) Size 6.78 inches, 111.0 cm2 Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~388 ppi density) PLATFORM OS Android 12, Funtouch 12 Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Adreno 730 MEMORY Card slot No Internal 256GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/12GB RAM Others UFS 3.1 CAMERA Primary 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.57″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom 13 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 120˚ (ultrawide) Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS Secondary 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide) Others

HDR

[email protected], gyro-EIS SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with dual speakers 3.5mm jack No Others 24-bit/192kHz audio COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass BATTERY Type Li-Po 4700 mAh, non-removable Others Fast charging 120W, 100% in 19 min (advertised) Price in Pakistan Vivo iQOO 9T price in Pakistan is expected to be around 114,999 PKR