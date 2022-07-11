Vivo IQoo U1x specs & price in Pakistan

Advertisement
Vivo IQoo U1x

Vivo offers the inexpensive smartphone iQoo U1x to the market. Vivo’s sub-brand iQoo launched the Vivo iQoo U1x during a private ceremony. Design and technology appear to attract consumers. Vivo’s iQoo U1x will use the Snapdragon 662 chipset. The Octa-core processor is powerful. The new Vivo iQoo U1x has two models, one with 4GB of RAM and the other with 6GB. Vivo’s new iQoo U1x includes 64GB and 128GB of ROM. The phone has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600-pixel resolution.

Vivo IQoo U1x specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIiQOO UI 1.0
Dimensions164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM or 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/1.8, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Price in Pakistan

Vivo iQoo U1x price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 29,999.

Also Read

Vivo IQOO 9T specs & price in Pakistan
Vivo IQOO 9T specs & price in Pakistan

The Vivo iQOO 9 series, which was just shown off. Will have...

 

