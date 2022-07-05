Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo iQOO U6e Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo iQOO U6e Price in Pakistan and Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo iQOO U6e Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo iQOO U6e

Advertisement
Vivo iQOO U6e comes with Android 11 Os, 6.58 inches IPS LCD Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480.  Vivo iQOO U6e is a Chipset, Dual Rear and 8MP Selfie Camera. 185.5 g (6.56 oz); Gray, Aurora; Body Material. SIMs. Water & Dust; Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by). mobile

Vivo iQOO U6e Specs

General

Released29 November, 2022
StatusComing Soon

Design

Advertisement
Dimensions164.2 x 75.4 x 8.4 mm (6.46 x 2.97 x 0.33 in)
Weight185 grams
ProtectionGorilla Glass
ColorsGray/Aurora
Advertisement

Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
5G Network5G

Display

Advertisement
Display TypeIPS
Size6.58”
Resolution1080 x 2460 pixels
Display Colors16 M COLOR
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS

Media

Advertisement
Alert TypesRing and Vibrate
Ring TonesBUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES

Camera

Primary13MP+2MP
Selfie Camera8MP

Software

Advertisement
Operating SystemAndroid 12

Hardware

ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 480
CPUOcta-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
GPUAdreno 619
RAM (Memory)6 GB
Internal Storage128 GB

Connectivity

Advertisement
Bluetooth5.2A2DP/ LE
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
USBUSB Type-C 2.0/USB On-The-Go
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity5000 MAh
PlacementNon-Removable

Vivo iQOO U6e Price in Pakistan

The expected amount will be ₨ 63,999

Also Read

Vivo IQOO 9 specs and price in Pakistan
Vivo IQOO 9 specs and price in Pakistan

It has a storage capacity of 256 gigabytes. A display that is...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story