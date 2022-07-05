Vivo iQOO U6e Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo IQOO 9 specs and price in Pakistan
|Released
|29 November, 2022
|Status
|Coming Soon
Design
|Dimensions
|164.2 x 75.4 x 8.4 mm (6.46 x 2.97 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|185 grams
|Protection
|Gorilla Glass
|Colors
|Gray/Aurora
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
|5G Network
|5G
Display
|Display Type
|IPS
|Size
|6.58”
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Display Colors
|16 M COLOR
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS
Media
|Alert Types
|Ring and Vibrate
|Ring Tones
|BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|13MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|8MP
Software
|Operating System
|Android 12
Hardware
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|RAM (Memory)
|6 GB
|Internal Storage
|128 GB
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|5.2A2DP/ LE
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0/USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
Battery
