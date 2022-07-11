Advertisement
Vivo iQoo Ui specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo iQoo Ui

Vivo unveiled the Vivo iQoo Ui  smartphone. The specs are good. The new phone is wonderful. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 720G, one of the greatest chipsets. This Octa-core processor powers the Vivo iQOO U1. Vivo’s iQOO U1 will be available in three configurations, two with 6 GB of RAM and one with 8 GB. It suggests the phone will have significant functions. The Vivo U1’s internal storage capacity also varies. One will have 64GB of ROM and the others 128GB of storage. The iQOO U1 by Vivo measures 162.05 x 76.61 x 8.46 mm.

Vivo iQoo Ui specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIiQoo Ui
Dimensions162.05 x 76.61 x 8.46mm
Weight190 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 720G (8nm)
GPUAdreno 640
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM or 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBType-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Price in Pakistan

Vivo iQoo Ui price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999.

Also Read

iQOO U5e price in Pakistan & specs
iQOO U5e price in Pakistan & specs

iQOO U5e , The handset is powered by one of the most recent...

 

