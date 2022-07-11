Vivo iQoo Ui specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo unveiled the Vivo iQoo Ui smartphone. The specs are good. The new phone is wonderful. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 720G, one of the greatest chipsets. This Octa-core processor powers the Vivo iQOO U1. Vivo’s iQOO U1 will be available in three configurations, two with 6 GB of RAM and one with 8 GB. It suggests the phone will have significant functions. The Vivo U1’s internal storage capacity also varies. One will have 64GB of ROM and the others 128GB of storage. The iQOO U1 by Vivo measures 162.05 x 76.61 x 8.46 mm.

Vivo iQoo Ui specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI iQoo Ui Dimensions 162.05 x 76.61 x 8.46mm Weight 190 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 720G (8nm) GPU Adreno 640 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI) Memory Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM or 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

Price in Pakistan

Vivo iQoo Ui price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999.