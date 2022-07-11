Vivo iQoo Ui specs & price in Pakistan

iQOO U5e price in Pakistan & specs
iQOO U5e , The handset is powered by one of the most recent...
Vivo unveiled the Vivo iQoo Ui smartphone. The specs are good. The new phone is wonderful. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 720G, one of the greatest chipsets. This Octa-core processor powers the Vivo iQOO U1. Vivo’s iQOO U1 will be available in three configurations, two with 6 GB of RAM and one with 8 GB. It suggests the phone will have significant functions. The Vivo U1’s internal storage capacity also varies. One will have 64GB of ROM and the others 128GB of storage. The iQOO U1 by Vivo measures 162.05 x 76.61 x 8.46 mm.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|iQoo Ui
|Dimensions
|162.05 x 76.61 x 8.46mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 720G (8nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM or 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
Vivo iQoo Ui price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999.
