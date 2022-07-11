Vivo S1 Prime specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo’s new phone is S1 Prime. The next inexpensive phone from the firm will be released soon. Snapdragon 665 will power Vivo S1 Prime. This is a popular mid-range chipset. Vivo’s S1 Prime will include 8GB of RAM and a SoC. The phone’s RAM is huge. This massive RAM gives you maximum speed. The new Vivo S1 Prime has 128GB of internal storage, giving users enough of room to work. Vivo’s S1 Prime may contain a storage expansion slot. If you need a lot of internal storage, pick the Vivo Prime’s option. It comes with Android 9 Pie and Funtouch OS 9.2. 6.38-inch AMOLED screen on the phone.

Vivo S1 Prime specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI Funtouch 9.2 Dimensions 159.3 x 75.2 x 8.7 mm Weight 190 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Nebula Blue, Jade Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

Price in Pakistan

Vivo S1 Prime price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999.