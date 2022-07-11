Vivo S1 Prime specs & price in Pakistan

Advertisement
Vivo S1 Prime

Vivo’s new phone is S1 Prime. The next inexpensive phone from the firm will be released soon. Snapdragon 665 will power Vivo S1 Prime. This is a popular mid-range chipset. Vivo’s S1 Prime will include 8GB of RAM and a SoC. The phone’s RAM is huge. This massive RAM gives you maximum speed. The new Vivo S1 Prime has 128GB of internal storage, giving users enough of room to work. Vivo’s S1 Prime may contain a storage expansion slot. If you need a lot of internal storage, pick the Vivo Prime’s option. It comes with Android 9 Pie and Funtouch OS 9.2. 6.38-inch AMOLED screen on the phone.

Vivo S1 Prime specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIFuntouch 9.2
Dimensions159.3 x 75.2 x 8.7 mm
Weight190 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsNebula Blue, Jade Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/150 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Vivo S1 Prime price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999.

