Edition: English
Edition: English

Vivo T1 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Vivo T1 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Chinese brands have a way of complicated phone lines. The Vivo T1 5G is being released for the third time with the same name, but with slightly improved hardware.

After China and India, the phone is now available in Malaysia, and it is the phone’s most powerful version to date. The design is similar to the Indian variant, but with a larger camera module and a U-shaped notch.

The 6.44-inch display is significantly smaller than the other two models, but it’s an AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1080p resolution, 1300 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ compatibility (up from LCD).

The fingerprint sensor is still side-mounted despite the AMOLED screen.

Vivo T1 5G Price in Pakistan

The Vivo T1 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 59,999.

Vivo T1 5G Specifications:

BODY
Dimensions164 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm (6.46 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
Weight187 g (6.60 oz)
ColorsStarlight Black, Rainbow Fantasy
Body MaterialGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back
SIMsHybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water & DustNo
DISPLAY
Size6.58 inches
TypeIPS LCD
Resolutions1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio
PPI401 ppi density
Multi touchYes
Protection
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
5G77, 78 SA/NSA
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Triple50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesDual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Videos[email protected]
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
[email protected]
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 12, Funtouch 12
ChipsetQualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
GPUAdreno 619
RAM4GB / 6GB / 8GB
Storage128GB
Card SlotNo
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po
Capacity5000 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk TimeN/A
Stand ByN/A
Fast ChargingFast charging 18W
Wireless ChargingNo
COMMONS
SoundActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Bluetooth5.1, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
NFCNo

vivo T1 5G camera samples and live shots surface online
vivo T1 5G camera samples and live shots surface online

The vivo T1 5G is just around the corner, with an official...

