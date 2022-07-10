Vivo T1 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs.

vivo T1 5G camera samples and live shots surface online
The vivo T1 5G is just around the corner, with an official...
Chinese brands have a way of complicated phone lines. The Vivo T1 5G is being released for the third time with the same name, but with slightly improved hardware.
After China and India, the phone is now available in Malaysia, and it is the phone’s most powerful version to date. The design is similar to the Indian variant, but with a larger camera module and a U-shaped notch.
The 6.44-inch display is significantly smaller than the other two models, but it’s an AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1080p resolution, 1300 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ compatibility (up from LCD).
The fingerprint sensor is still side-mounted despite the AMOLED screen.
The Vivo T1 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 59,999.
Vivo T1 5G Specifications:
|BODY
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm (6.46 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|187 g (6.60 oz)
|Colors
|Starlight Black, Rainbow Fantasy
|Body Material
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
|SIMs
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water & Dust
|No
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.58 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Resolutions
|1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio
|PPI
|401 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|–
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G
|1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
|5G
|77, 78 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Videos
|[email protected]
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
[email protected]
|HARDWARE
|OS
|Android 12, Funtouch 12
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|RAM
|4GB / 6GB / 8GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Card Slot
|No
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Talk Time
|N/A
|Stand By
|N/A
|Fast Charging
|Fast charging 18W
|Wireless Charging
|No
|COMMONS
|Sound
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|NFC
|No
