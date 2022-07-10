Vivo T1 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Chinese brands have a way of complicated phone lines. The Vivo T1 5G is being released for the third time with the same name, but with slightly improved hardware.

After China and India, the phone is now available in Malaysia, and it is the phone’s most powerful version to date. The design is similar to the Indian variant, but with a larger camera module and a U-shaped notch.

The 6.44-inch display is significantly smaller than the other two models, but it’s an AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1080p resolution, 1300 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ compatibility (up from LCD).

The fingerprint sensor is still side-mounted despite the AMOLED screen.

Vivo T1 5G Price in Pakistan

The Vivo T1 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 59,999.

Vivo T1 5G Specifications:

BODY Dimensions 164 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm (6.46 x 2.98 x 0.33 in) Weight 187 g (6.60 oz) Colors Starlight Black, Rainbow Fantasy Body Material Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back SIMs Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water & Dust No DISPLAY Size 6.58 inches Type IPS LCD Resolutions 1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio PPI 401 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection – NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41 5G 77, 78 SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama Videos [email protected] Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide)

[email protected] HARDWARE OS Android 12, Funtouch 12 Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) GPU Adreno 619 RAM 4GB / 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB Card Slot No BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 5000 mAh Removable Non-Removable Talk Time N/A Stand By N/A Fast Charging Fast charging 18W Wireless Charging No COMMONS Sound Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot NFC No