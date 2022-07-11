Vivo V11i specs & price in Pakistan

A new Vivo phone titled V11i was just announced with practically all of its features, hinting that it is a variation of V11 with different chipset and other changes. Because of its chipset, the Vivo V11i is designed for the Asian market. Vivo’s V11i has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. Mali-G72 MP3 GPU will improve the phone’s graphics and minimise processor burden. 4 GB of RAM will increase multitasking, and with such capability, no application can slow down V11i. This whole series has ample internal storage for your files. This phone’s 128GB internal storage may be expanded to 256GB. V11i won’t run out of storage because its internal storage is ample. V11i’s 6.3-inch screen and resolution made me love it.

Vivo V11i specs

Build OS Android V8.1 Oreo UI Funtouch OS 4.5 Dimensions 155.9 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm Weight 163 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Starry Night, Nebula Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6771 Helio P60 GPU Mali-G72 MP3 Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.3 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 Pixels (~400 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual 16 MP, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 25 MP, f/2.0, 26mm, 1/2.8, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR GPS Yes Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3315 mAh

Price in Pakistan

Vivo V11i price in Pakistan is PKR 31,000 [Expected].

