Vivo V11i specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo V11i

A new Vivo phone titled V11i was just announced with practically all of its features, hinting that it is a variation of V11 with different chipset and other changes. Because of its chipset, the Vivo V11i is designed for the Asian market. Vivo’s V11i has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. Mali-G72 MP3 GPU will improve the phone’s graphics and minimise processor burden. 4 GB of RAM will increase multitasking, and with such capability, no application can slow down V11i. This whole series has ample internal storage for your files. This phone’s 128GB internal storage may be expanded to 256GB. V11i won’t run out of storage because its internal storage is ample. V11i’s 6.3-inch screen and resolution made me love it.

Vivo V11i specs

BuildOSAndroid V8.1 Oreo
UIFuntouch OS 4.5
Dimensions155.9 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm
Weight163 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarry Night, Nebula
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6771 Helio P60
GPUMali-G72 MP3
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.3 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2280 Pixels (~400 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual 16 MP, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front25 MP, f/2.0, 26mm, 1/2.8, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR
GPSYes
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3315 mAh

Price in Pakistan

Vivo V11i price in Pakistan is PKR 31,000 [Expected].

Also Read

Vivo IQoo U1x specs & price in Pakistan
Vivo IQoo U1x specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo offers the inexpensive smartphone iQoo U1x to the market. Vivo's sub-brand...

Next Story