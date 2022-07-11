Vivo V11i specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo IQoo U1x specs & price in Pakistan
Vivo offers the inexpensive smartphone iQoo U1x to the market. Vivo's sub-brand...
A new Vivo phone titled V11i was just announced with practically all of its features, hinting that it is a variation of V11 with different chipset and other changes. Because of its chipset, the Vivo V11i is designed for the Asian market. Vivo’s V11i has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. Mali-G72 MP3 GPU will improve the phone’s graphics and minimise processor burden. 4 GB of RAM will increase multitasking, and with such capability, no application can slow down V11i. This whole series has ample internal storage for your files. This phone’s 128GB internal storage may be expanded to 256GB. V11i won’t run out of storage because its internal storage is ample. V11i’s 6.3-inch screen and resolution made me love it.
|Build
|OS
|Android V8.1 Oreo
|UI
|Funtouch OS 4.5
|Dimensions
|155.9 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|163 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Starry Night, Nebula
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6771 Helio P60
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.3 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 16 MP, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|25 MP, f/2.0, 26mm, 1/2.8, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR
|GPS
|Yes
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3315 mAh
Vivo V11i price in Pakistan is PKR 31,000 [Expected].
