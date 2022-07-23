Advertisement
Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Vivo V20 costs Rs. 54,999. The sale pricing of Vivo mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

• Price of Vivo V20 in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999.
• Price of Vivo in USD is $341.

Smart technology Vivo has revealed the V20, which is set to be released in October, which is not far away. As a result, the corporation will provide you with some fantastic smartphones. The new Vivo V20 series also has a SE version, which is likely to be released on the same day. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset will power the next handset. With this chipset, the Vivo V20 will deliver great results to the user. 5G connectivity will be supported by the handset’s processor. As a result, the upcoming Vivo V20 will not disappoint you when it comes to internet connectivity. The handset has an 8-gigabyte RAM capacity. It will come in two versions, each with the same amount of RAM. The Vivo Sharp V20 will have 128/256 gigabytes of internal storage. Until now, the dedicated slot has remained unknown. However, the handset’s internal storage capacity is sufficient, therefore no additional storage is required. Vivo’s forthcoming smartphone, the V20, will feature a triple-camera configuration on the back. The main sensor will be 64 megapixels, which is the high-end sensor used in most high-end smartphones. The V20 includes an ultra-wide lens with an 8 megapixel resolution and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The V20’s rear camera arrangement is aided by a dual-LED flash, which aids the camera setup in low-light circumstances. The dual front-facing camera will have a 44-megapixel main sensor and a variety of interesting capabilities such as HDR Panorama. The device is powered by a non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery. Fast charging will be supported by the tremendous powerhouse. The Vivo V20, Samsung’s challenger, will be equipped with an under-display fingerprint sensor to safeguard data.

Vivo V20 detailed specifications

Network
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Body
Dimensions161.3 x 74.2 x 7.4 mm (6.35 x 2.92 x 0.29 in)
Weight171 g (6.03 oz)
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
TypeAMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
Platform
OSAndroid 11, Funtouch 11
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
GPUAdreno 618
Memory
Card slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal128GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm, AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesDual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF
FeaturesHDR
Video[email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS
Sound
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
24-bit/192kHz audio
Comms
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.1, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFCYes
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
TypeLi-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 33W
