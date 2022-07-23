Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Vivo V20 costs Rs. 54,999. The sale pricing of Vivo mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Smart technology Vivo has revealed the V20, which is set to be released in October, which is not far away. As a result, the corporation will provide you with some fantastic smartphones. The new Vivo V20 series also has a SE version, which is likely to be released on the same day. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset will power the next handset. With this chipset, the Vivo V20 will deliver great results to the user. 5G connectivity will be supported by the handset’s processor. As a result, the upcoming Vivo V20 will not disappoint you when it comes to internet connectivity. The handset has an 8-gigabyte RAM capacity. It will come in two versions, each with the same amount of RAM. The Vivo Sharp V20 will have 128/256 gigabytes of internal storage. Until now, the dedicated slot has remained unknown. However, the handset’s internal storage capacity is sufficient, therefore no additional storage is required. Vivo’s forthcoming smartphone, the V20, will feature a triple-camera configuration on the back. The main sensor will be 64 megapixels, which is the high-end sensor used in most high-end smartphones. The V20 includes an ultra-wide lens with an 8 megapixel resolution and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The V20’s rear camera arrangement is aided by a dual-LED flash, which aids the camera setup in low-light circumstances. The dual front-facing camera will have a 44-megapixel main sensor and a variety of interesting capabilities such as HDR Panorama. The device is powered by a non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery. Fast charging will be supported by the tremendous powerhouse. The Vivo V20, Samsung’s challenger, will be equipped with an under-display fingerprint sensor to safeguard data.

Vivo V20 detailed specifications Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A Body Dimensions 161.3 x 74.2 x 7.4 mm (6.35 x 2.92 x 0.29 in) Weight 171 g (6.03 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Display Type AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density) Platform OS Android 11, Funtouch 11 Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) GPU Adreno 618 Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB 8GB RAM Main Camera Triple 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm, AF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS Selfie Camera Single 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF Features HDR Video [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes 24-bit/192kHz audio Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Battery Type Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 33W