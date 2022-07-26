Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo V21 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs

Vivo V21 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo V21 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs

Vivo V21 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Advertisement

Even though the Vivo V20 series is only a few months old, the business will soon release the V21 series.

Vivo has provided some information in advance of the presentation of the first few models, which will take place in Malaysia.

Initial Vivo models include the V21 and V21e, which take design inspirations from the X60 line of smartphones that we saw earlier this year. Another significant enhancement is anticipated for the selfie camera.

Although Vivo hasn’t yet disclosed its preferred chipset, it does state that 5G is supported. The phone will also have the virtual RAM capability that we previously seen in the Vivo X60 series.

The V21 5G will provide an additional 3GB of RAM capacity in addition to the normal 8GB RAM, much as the Vivo X60 series.

Advertisement

Vivo V21 5G Price in Pakistan

The Vivo V21 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 59,999.

Vivo V21 5G Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch 11
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetDimensity 800U
GPUARM Mali-G57
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W

Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 59,999)   Price in USD: $NA

 

Also Read

Vivo V21 Price in Pakistan and Specs
Vivo V21 Price in Pakistan and Specs

The Vivo V21 costs Rs. 59,999 in Pakistan. The retail price of...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
OnePlus 7 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
OnePlus 7 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & special features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story