Vivo V21 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Vivo V21 Price in Pakistan and Specs
The Vivo V21 costs Rs. 59,999 in Pakistan. The retail price of...
Even though the Vivo V20 series is only a few months old, the business will soon release the V21 series.
Vivo has provided some information in advance of the presentation of the first few models, which will take place in Malaysia.
Initial Vivo models include the V21 and V21e, which take design inspirations from the X60 line of smartphones that we saw earlier this year. Another significant enhancement is anticipated for the selfie camera.
Although Vivo hasn’t yet disclosed its preferred chipset, it does state that 5G is supported. The phone will also have the virtual RAM capability that we previously seen in the Vivo X60 series.
The V21 5G will provide an additional 3GB of RAM capacity in addition to the normal 8GB RAM, much as the Vivo X60 series.
The Vivo V21 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 59,999.
Vivo V21 5G Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 11
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Dimensity 800U
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G57
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 33W
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 59,999) Price in USD: $NA
