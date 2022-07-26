Vivo V21 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Even though the Vivo V20 series is only a few months old, the business will soon release the V21 series.

Vivo has provided some information in advance of the presentation of the first few models, which will take place in Malaysia.

Initial Vivo models include the V21 and V21e, which take design inspirations from the X60 line of smartphones that we saw earlier this year. Another significant enhancement is anticipated for the selfie camera.

Although Vivo hasn’t yet disclosed its preferred chipset, it does state that 5G is supported. The phone will also have the virtual RAM capability that we previously seen in the Vivo X60 series.

The V21 5G will provide an additional 3GB of RAM capacity in addition to the normal 8GB RAM, much as the Vivo X60 series.

Vivo V21 5G Price in Pakistan

The Vivo V21 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 59,999.

Vivo V21 5G Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch 11 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Dimensity 800U GPU ARM Mali-G57 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame , Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh – Fast battery charging 33W

Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 59,999) Price in USD: $NA

