Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo V23 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs

Vivo V23 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo V23 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs

Vivo V23 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Advertisement

The Vivo V23 5 has two dual-tone LEDs for nighttime lighting with adjustable color temperature, a 50 MP main camera (with autofocus) and an 8 MP super wide-angle (105°) camera on the front.

The primary module of the rear camera has a 64 MP sensor, and the ultra-wide module has an 8 MP sensor. A 2 MP macro camera is also present. The phone is approved for HDR10+ and Hi-Res Audio, and it boasts a 6.44″ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate (but no 3.5 mm jack).

The Vivo V23 5G runs Funtouch OS 12 (based on Android 12), which provides 4 GB of virtual RAM, and is powered by a Dimensity 920 with 12 GB of RAM.

The phone’s thin 7.55 mm aluminum alloy shell and Schott Xensation Up glass display are both for protection.

Additionally, the back is constructed of glass (Fluoritte AG glass), which, after spending some time in the sun, changes color.

Advertisement

The phone’s 4,200 mAh battery supports 44W rapid charging, and it is the last component. In our tests, it achieved a decent endurance rating and charged completely in just over an hour.

Vivo V23 5G Price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 92,999.

Vivo V23 5G Specifications:

General Features
Release Date2021-12-16
SIM SupportDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Phone Dimensions157.20 × 72.42 × 7.39 mm (Stardust Black) / 157.2 × 72.42 × 7.55mm (Sunshine Gold)
Phone Weight179 g/181g
Operating SystemFuntouch OS 12
Display
Screen Size6.44 Inches
Screen Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen TypeAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Screen ProtectionSchott Xensation Up
Memory
Internal Memory128/256 GB
RAM8/12 GB
Card SlotNo
Performance
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 920
GPUMali-G68 MC4
Battery
TypeLi-Po 4200 mAh, non-removable
Camera
Front Camera50 MP + 8 MP
Front Flash LightYes
Front Video Recording[email protected], [email protected]
Back Flash LightYes
Back Camera64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Back Video Recording[email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS
Connectivity
BluetoothYes
3GYes
4G/LTEYes
5GYes
RadioN/A
WiFiYes
NFCYes

Also Read

Vivo V23 5G ; Powerpack phone with impressive camera sensors
Vivo V23 5G ; Powerpack phone with impressive camera sensors

Vivo has recently announced a new smartphone in the Indian market named...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max:  Specs Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max:  Specs Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus have been released with a new design & improved internals
Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus have been released with a new design & improved internals
Vivo y30 price in Pakistan and features
Vivo y30 price in Pakistan and features
Redmi Note 10 [Japan-Exclusive] gets MIUI 14 Update based on Android 13
Redmi Note 10 [Japan-Exclusive] gets MIUI 14 Update based on Android 13
Vivo y35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo y35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Realme C11 price in Pakistan & specs
Realme C11 price in Pakistan & specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story