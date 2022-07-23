Vivo V23 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs.

The Vivo V23 5 has two dual-tone LEDs for nighttime lighting with adjustable color temperature, a 50 MP main camera (with autofocus) and an 8 MP super wide-angle (105°) camera on the front.

The primary module of the rear camera has a 64 MP sensor, and the ultra-wide module has an 8 MP sensor. A 2 MP macro camera is also present. The phone is approved for HDR10+ and Hi-Res Audio, and it boasts a 6.44″ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate (but no 3.5 mm jack).

The Vivo V23 5G runs Funtouch OS 12 (based on Android 12), which provides 4 GB of virtual RAM, and is powered by a Dimensity 920 with 12 GB of RAM.

The phone’s thin 7.55 mm aluminum alloy shell and Schott Xensation Up glass display are both for protection.

Additionally, the back is constructed of glass (Fluoritte AG glass), which, after spending some time in the sun, changes color.

The phone’s 4,200 mAh battery supports 44W rapid charging, and it is the last component. In our tests, it achieved a decent endurance rating and charged completely in just over an hour.

Vivo V23 5G Price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 92,999.

Vivo V23 5G Specifications:

General Features Release Date 2021-12-16 SIM Support Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Phone Dimensions 157.20 × 72.42 × 7.39 mm (Stardust Black) / 157.2 × 72.42 × 7.55mm (Sunshine Gold) Phone Weight 179 g/181g Operating System Funtouch OS 12

Display Screen Size 6.44 Inches Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Screen Type AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Screen Protection Schott Xensation Up

Memory Internal Memory 128/256 GB RAM 8/12 GB Card Slot No

Performance Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920 GPU Mali-G68 MC4

Battery Type Li-Po 4200 mAh, non-removable

Camera Front Camera 50 MP + 8 MP Front Flash Light Yes Front Video Recording [email protected], [email protected] Back Flash Light Yes Back Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Back Video Recording [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS

Connectivity Bluetooth Yes 3G Yes 4G/LTE Yes 5G Yes Radio N/A WiFi Yes NFC Yes

