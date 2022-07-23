Vivo V23 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Vivo V23 5G ; Powerpack phone with impressive camera sensors
Vivo has recently announced a new smartphone in the Indian market named...
The Vivo V23 5 has two dual-tone LEDs for nighttime lighting with adjustable color temperature, a 50 MP main camera (with autofocus) and an 8 MP super wide-angle (105°) camera on the front.
The primary module of the rear camera has a 64 MP sensor, and the ultra-wide module has an 8 MP sensor. A 2 MP macro camera is also present. The phone is approved for HDR10+ and Hi-Res Audio, and it boasts a 6.44″ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate (but no 3.5 mm jack).
The Vivo V23 5G runs Funtouch OS 12 (based on Android 12), which provides 4 GB of virtual RAM, and is powered by a Dimensity 920 with 12 GB of RAM.
The phone’s thin 7.55 mm aluminum alloy shell and Schott Xensation Up glass display are both for protection.
Additionally, the back is constructed of glass (Fluoritte AG glass), which, after spending some time in the sun, changes color.
The phone’s 4,200 mAh battery supports 44W rapid charging, and it is the last component. In our tests, it achieved a decent endurance rating and charged completely in just over an hour.
The Vivo V23 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 92,999.
Vivo V23 5G Specifications:
|General Features
|Release Date
|2021-12-16
|SIM Support
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Phone Dimensions
|157.20 × 72.42 × 7.39 mm (Stardust Black) / 157.2 × 72.42 × 7.55mm (Sunshine Gold)
|Phone Weight
|179 g/181g
|Operating System
|Funtouch OS 12
|Display
|Screen Size
|6.44 Inches
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Screen Type
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Screen Protection
|Schott Xensation Up
|Memory
|Internal Memory
|128/256 GB
|RAM
|8/12 GB
|Card Slot
|No
|Performance
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4200 mAh, non-removable
|Camera
|Front Camera
|50 MP + 8 MP
|Front Flash Light
|Yes
|Front Video Recording
|[email protected], [email protected]
|Back Flash Light
|Yes
|Back Camera
|64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
|Back Video Recording
|[email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|3G
|Yes
|4G/LTE
|Yes
|5G
|Yes
|Radio
|N/A
|WiFi
|Yes
|NFC
|Yes
