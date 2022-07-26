Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Vivo V23 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs
The Vivo V23 5 has two dual-tone LEDs for nighttime lighting with...
According to reports, Apple served as Vivo’s design influence for the V23. The smartphone does indeed have flat edges like the iPhone 13. The V23 Pro has a more conventionally rounded appearance.
But the cellphones stand out, particularly in terms of their color. The V23 and V23 Pro’s Sunshine Gold color, can shift from gold to blue-green when exposed to sunlight.
This is made possible by a unique coating on smartphones called Fluorite AG, which after some time causes the color to shift. A Stardust Black version of the V23 and V23 Pro is also available.
The Vivo V23 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 92,999.
Vivo V23 Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|157.2 x 72.4 x 7.39
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+, Schott Xensation Up
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM)
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Up), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 1-68% in 30 min (advertised)
Price
|Price in Rs: 92,999 Price in USD: $462
