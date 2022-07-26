Advertisement
Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan & Specs.

According to reports, Apple served as Vivo’s design influence for the V23. The smartphone does indeed have flat edges like the iPhone 13. The V23 Pro has a more conventionally rounded appearance.

But the cellphones stand out, particularly in terms of their color. The V23 and V23 Pro’s Sunshine Gold color, can shift from gold to blue-green when exposed to sunlight.

This is made possible by a unique coating on smartphones called Fluorite AG, which after some time causes the color to shift. A Stardust Black version of the V23 and V23 Pro is also available.

Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 92,999.

Vivo V23 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions157.2 x 72.4 x 7.39
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunshine Gold, Stardust Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+, Schott Xensation Up
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM)
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraColor changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Up), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 1-68% in 30 min (advertised)

Price

Price in Rs: 92,999     Price in USD: $462

 

