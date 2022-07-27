Vivo V23 Pro Price in Pakistan and Complete details

Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 92,999. The Vivo V23 Pro was released on January 4, 2022. Vivo’s 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model comes in two colours: Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black.
Vivo V23 Pro- A New And Powerful Smartphone
Vivo is working on a new smartphone, the V23 Pro. Vivo is getting ready to reveal a new V-series smartphone. Next year, in January 2022, the next smartphone will be released. A mid-ranger called the Vivo V23 Pro will be a newcomer. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC will power the new smartphone. This is a powerful chipset that will enable the next smartphone Vivo’s V23 Pro to deliver high-end performance to users, as well as a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|2022, January 05
|Status
|Available. Released 2022, January 13
|BODY
|Dimensions
|159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm (6.28 x 2.89 x 0.29 in)
|Weight
|171 g (6.03 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Schott Xensation α), glass back
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+
|Size
|6.56 inches, 104.6 cm2 (~89.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels (~398 ppi density)
|Protection
|Schott Xensation α glass
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12, Funtouch 12
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 44W, 1-63% in 30 min (advertised)
|MISC
|Colors
|Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black
|Models
|V2132
|SAR
|1.22 W/kg (head) 0.63 W/kg (body)
|Price
|₹ 37,989
|TESTS
|Performance
|AnTuTu: 635060 (v8), 716766 (v9)
GeekBench: 12377 (v4.4), 3021 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 45fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-28.6 LUFS (Average)