Vivo V23 Pro Price in Pakistan and full features

Articles
Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 92,999. The Vivo V23 Pro was released on January 4, 2022. Vivo’s 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model comes in two colours: Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black.

Vivo V23 Pro- A New And Powerful Smartphone

Vivo is working on a new smartphone, the V23 Pro. Vivo is getting ready to reveal a new V-series smartphone. Next year, in January 2022, the next smartphone will be released. A mid-ranger called the Vivo V23 Pro will be a newcomer. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC will power the new smartphone. This is a powerful chipset that will enable the next smartphone Vivo’s V23 Pro to deliver high-end performance to users, as well as a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.

LAUNCHAnnounced2022, January 05
StatusAvailable. Released 2022, January 13
BODYDimensions159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm (6.28 x 2.89 x 0.29 in)
Weight171 g (6.03 oz)
BuildGlass front (Schott Xensation α), glass back
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAYTypeAMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+
Size6.56 inches, 104.6 cm2 (~89.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2376 pixels (~398 ppi density)
ProtectionSchott Xensation α glass
PLATFORMOSAndroid 12, Funtouch 12
ChipsetMediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 (6 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G77 MC9
MEMORYCard slotNo
Internal128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
MAIN CAMERATriple108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
FeaturesDual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS
SELFIE CAMERADual50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF
8 MP, f/2.3, 105˚ (ultrawide)
FeaturesDual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR
Video[email protected], [email protected]
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackNo
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
NFCNo
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight
BATTERYTypeLi-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 44W, 1-63% in 30 min (advertised)
MISCColorsSunshine Gold, Stardust Black
ModelsV2132
SAR1.22 W/kg (head)     0.63 W/kg (body)
Price₹ 37,989
TESTSPerformanceAnTuTu: 635060 (v8), 716766 (v9)
GeekBench: 12377 (v4.4), 3021 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 45fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
DisplayContrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
CameraPhoto / Video
Loudspeaker-28.6 LUFS (Average)
