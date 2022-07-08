Vivo V25 Pro specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo will shortly release the V25 Pro. Vivo is launching a high-end V-series phone. Vivo V25 Pro is the upcoming phone. The smartphone sports a strong Chipset of Dimensity 8100 and an Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 660. The smartphone has a 6.56-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. The new Vivo V25 Pro has a high-quality AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. V25 Pro from Vivo will have 8/12GB RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds.

Vivo V25 Pro specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 161.9 x 74.31 x 8.0mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC GPU Mali-G610 MC6 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz display Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP OIS + 12 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity Audio MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 66W

Price in Pakistan

Vivo V25 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 109,999

