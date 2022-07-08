Advertisement
Vivo V25 Pro specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo V25 Pro specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo V25 Pro specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo V25 Pro

Vivo will shortly release the V25 Pro. Vivo is launching a high-end V-series phone. Vivo V25 Pro is the upcoming phone. The smartphone sports a strong Chipset of Dimensity 8100 and an Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 660. The smartphone has a 6.56-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. The new Vivo V25 Pro has a high-quality AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. V25 Pro from Vivo will have 8/12GB RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds.

Vivo V25 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions161.9 x 74.31 x 8.0mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC
GPUMali-G610 MC6
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz display
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP OIS + 12 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 66W

Price in Pakistan

Vivo V25 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 109,999

Vivo Y77 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs
Vivo Y77 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs

The X-series receives the majority of the attention, but Vivo's reasonably priced...

