Vivo V25 Pro specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo will shortly release the V25 Pro. Vivo is launching a high-end V-series phone. Vivo V25 Pro is the upcoming phone. The smartphone sports a strong Chipset of Dimensity 8100 and an Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 660. The smartphone has a 6.56-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. The new Vivo V25 Pro has a high-quality AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. V25 Pro from Vivo will have 8/12GB RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|161.9 x 74.31 x 8.0mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC
|GPU
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz display
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP OIS + 12 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 66W
Vivo V25 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 109,999
