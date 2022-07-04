Vivo V77 5G leaked information: Specs, price & release date

The Vivo Y77 5G and Vivo T1 Pro 5G share a lot of similarities in terms of design.

The device will only be available with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It will make its debut on July 7th and be offered for sale on e-commerce platforms.

Rumors that Vivo is getting ready to introduce the Vivo V77 series surfaced last month. The Vivo Y77 5G and the Vivo Y77 Pro 5G are the two smartphones that will make up the series.

One of these gadgets (likely the Pro version), according to tipper Paras Guglani, will offer 80W rapid charging and house the Dimensity 8100.

The upcoming Vivo Y77 5G smartphone has now been rendered and its characteristics have been provided by an international tech website.

The Vivo Y77 5G and Vivo T1 Pro 5G share a lot of similarities in terms of design. It includes two sizable cutouts for three lenses, a notched display, and flat sides.

Glittering AG matte was used to polish the device’s rear.

Specifications

In terms of features, the 6.58-inch Full-HD+ display on the V77 5G will have a refresh rate of 60Hz.

It has a Dimensity 810 5G chipset inside and runs straight out of the box on Android 12.

The device will only be available with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in one configuration. However, the SD card port allows for a 1TB storage expansion.

A 50-megapixel primary camera with autofocus and a 2-megapixel macro sensor will be included on the smartphone’s optics. The smartphone will have a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

In addition, the gadget will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and a 5000 mAh battery that supports 18W rapid charging.

The two hues Glowing galaxy and Starlight black will be available for the product. Regarding the price, the gadget is rumored to cost $194.

It will make its debut on July 7th and be offered for sale on e-commerce platforms including Lazada, Shopee, and others.

