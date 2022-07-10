Vivo X Note specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo Y32 Vs Redmi Note 11 4G vs Realme 9i : Specs Comparison
Xiaomi has released a new low-cost handset for the Asian market, the...
Soon, Vivo will release a new X Note. The business will release a new X-series smartphone. Vivo X Note will be a high-midrange smartphone. The smartphone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the most powerful chipset, and an Octa-core processor to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 730. The smartphone has a 7.0-inch screen with 1440 x 3080-pixel full HD resolution. The new Vivo X Note has the latest and best LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. Vivo’s X Note will have 12GB of RAM.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Origin OS Ocean
|Dimensions
|168.8 x 80.3 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|216 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Gray
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|7.0 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3080 Pixels (~486 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/1.31″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), 1/2.93″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 48 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Dual-LED flash, panorama, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 80W, 100% in 32 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 50W. Reverse wireless charging 10W
Vivo X Note price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 109,999.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.