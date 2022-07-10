Vivo X Note specs & price in Pakistan

Soon, Vivo will release a new X Note. The business will release a new X-series smartphone. Vivo X Note will be a high-midrange smartphone. The smartphone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the most powerful chipset, and an Octa-core processor to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 730. The smartphone has a 7.0-inch screen with 1440 x 3080-pixel full HD resolution. The new Vivo X Note has the latest and best LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. Vivo’s X Note will have 12GB of RAM.

Vivo X Note specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Origin OS Ocean Dimensions 168.8 x 80.3 x 8.4 mm Weight 216 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Gray Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 7.0 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3080 Pixels (~486 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/1.31″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), 1/2.93″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 48 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, Dual LED Flash Features Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Dual-LED flash, panorama, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro -EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO , QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 80W, 100% in 32 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 50W. Reverse wireless charging 10W

Price in Pakistan

Vivo X Note price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 109,999.

